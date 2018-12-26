Brave History December 26th, 2018 - SAXON, KINGDOME COME, DIAMOND HEAD, METALLICA, WHITE ZOMBIE, BLACK VEIL BRIDES, KREATOR
December 26, 2018, 2 hours ago
Happy 67th Birthday Paul Anthony Quinn (SAXON) - December 26th, 1951
Happy 56th Birthday James Kottak (KINGDOME COME, SCORPIONS, KOTTAK) - December 26th, 1962
Happy 55th Birthday Brian Tatler (DIAMOND HEAD) - December 26th, 1963
Happy 55th Birthday Lars Ulrich (METALLICA) - December 26th, 1963
Happy 52nd Birthday Jay “J” Noel Yuenger (WHITE ZOMBIE) - December 26th, 1966
Happy 28th Birthday Andrew Dennis "Andy" Biersack (BLACK VEIL BRIDES) - December 26th, 1990
Happy 18th Birthday KREATOR’s Past Life Trauma (1985–1992) - December 26th, 2000
Happy 7th Birthday FUCK THE FACTS’ 10 Fucking Years – December 26th, 2011