Brave History December 30th, 2016 - BLACK SABBATH, BO DIDDLEY, JETHRO TULL, ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA, And RAVEN!

December 30, 2016, 38 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities black sabbath bo diddley jethro tull electric light orchestra raven

Brave History December 30th, 2016 - BLACK SABBATH, BO DIDDLEY, JETHRO TULL, ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA, And RAVEN!

Happy 37th Birthday Tommy Clufetos (BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE, ALICE COOPER, TED NUGENT) - December 30th, 1979

R.I.P. Ellas Otha Bates (BO DIDDLEY): December 30th, 1928 – June 2nd, 2008

Happy 70th Birthday Clive William Bunker (JETHRO TULL) - December 30th, 1946

Happy 69th Birthday Jeffrey "Jeff" Lynne (ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA, TRAVELING WILBURYS) - December 30th, 1947

Happy 56th Birthday Joe Hasselvander (RAVEN, PENTAGRAM) - December 30th, 1960

Featured Audio

BravePicks 2016 - TESTAMENT's Brotherhood Of The Snake #2

BravePicks 2016 - TESTAMENT's Brotherhood Of The Snake #2

Featured Video

THIRD ION – Former Members Of ANNIHILATOR, INTO ETERNITY, DEVIN TOWNSEND Streaming “Cosmic Delusion” Lyric Video

THIRD ION – Former Members Of ANNIHILATOR, INTO ETERNITY, DEVIN TOWNSEND Streaming “Cosmic Delusion” Lyric Video

Latest Reviews