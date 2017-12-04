Brave History December 4th, 2017 - FRANK ZAPPA, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, DEEP PURPLE, SCORPIONS, ARSIS, And More!
R.I.P. FRANK Vincent ZAPPA: December 21st, 1940 – December 4th, 1993
Happy 66th Birthday Gary Rossington (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - December 4th, 1951
R.I.P. Thomas Richard "Tommy" Bolin (DEEP PURPLE, JAMES GANG, ZEPHYR): August 1st, 1951 – December 4th, 1976
Happy 40th Birthday SCORPIONS's Taken By Force - December 4th, 1977
Happy 5th Birthday ARSIS’ Lepers Caress (EP) – December 4th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 6th Birthday DOUBLE DRAGON’s Sons Of Asena – December 4th, 2012
Happy 2nd Birthday
CORONATUS’ Rabem im Herz – December 4th, 2015
SUNN O)))’s Kannon – December 4th, 2015