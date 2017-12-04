Brave History December 4th, 2017 - FRANK ZAPPA, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, DEEP PURPLE, SCORPIONS, ARSIS, And More!

December 4, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities frank zappa lynyrd skynyrd deep purple scorpions arsis

Brave History December 4th, 2017 - FRANK ZAPPA, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, DEEP PURPLE, SCORPIONS, ARSIS, And More!

R.I.P. FRANK Vincent ZAPPA: December 21st, 1940 – December 4th, 1993

Happy 66th Birthday Gary Rossington (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - December 4th, 1951

R.I.P. Thomas Richard "Tommy" Bolin (DEEP PURPLE, JAMES GANG, ZEPHYR): August 1st, 1951 – December 4th, 1976

Happy 40th Birthday SCORPIONS's Taken By Force - December 4th, 1977

Happy 5th Birthday ARSIS’ Lepers Caress (EP) – December 4th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday DOUBLE DRAGON’s Sons Of Asena – December 4th, 2012

Happy 2nd Birthday
CORONATUS’ Rabem im Herz – December 4th, 2015
SUNN O)))’s Kannon – December 4th, 2015

Featured Audio

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Premiers “Big Bad Wolf”

RICH DAVIS Premiers “Big Bad Wolf”

Latest Reviews