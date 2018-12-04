Brave History December 4th, 2018 - FRANK ZAPPA, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, DEEP PURPLE, SCORPIONS, ARSIS, And More!

December 4, 2018, 18 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities frank zappa lynyrd skynyrd deep purple scorpions arsis

Brave History December 4th, 2018 - FRANK ZAPPA, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, DEEP PURPLE, SCORPIONS, ARSIS, And More!

R.I.P. FRANK Vincent ZAPPA: December 21st, 1940 – December 4th, 1993

Happy 67th Birthday Gary Rossington (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - December 4th, 1951

R.I.P. Thomas Richard "Tommy" Bolin (DEEP PURPLE, JAMES GANG, ZEPHYR): August 1st, 1951 – December 4th, 1976

Happy 41st Birthday SCORPIONS's Taken By Force - December 4th, 1977

Happy 6th Birthday ARSIS’ Lepers Caress (EP) – December 4th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday DOUBLE DRAGON’s Sons Of Asena – December 4th, 2012

Happy 3rd Birthday
CORONATUS’ Rabem im Herz – December 4th, 2015
SUNN O)))’s Kannon – December 4th, 2015


None

Featured Audio

ARCHITECTS - "Hereafter" (Epitaph)

ARCHITECTS - "Hereafter" (Epitaph)

Featured Video

OMINOUS ECLIPSE Premieres "Breaking The Chains"

OMINOUS ECLIPSE Premieres "Breaking The Chains"

Latest Reviews