Brave History December 4th, 2018 - FRANK ZAPPA, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, DEEP PURPLE, SCORPIONS, ARSIS, And More!

R.I.P. FRANK Vincent ZAPPA: December 21st, 1940 – December 4th, 1993



Happy 67th Birthday Gary Rossington (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - December 4th, 1951



R.I.P. Thomas Richard "Tommy" Bolin (DEEP PURPLE, JAMES GANG, ZEPHYR): August 1st, 1951 – December 4th, 1976



Happy 41st Birthday SCORPIONS's Taken By Force - December 4th, 1977



Happy 6th Birthday ARSIS’ Lepers Caress (EP) – December 4th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday DOUBLE DRAGON’s Sons Of Asena – December 4th, 2012

Happy 3rd Birthday

CORONATUS’ Rabem im Herz – December 4th, 2015

SUNN O)))’s Kannon – December 4th, 2015

None