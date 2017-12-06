Brave History December 6th, 2017 - RANDY RHOADS, CATHEDRAL, REBELLION, INTO ETERNITY, And More!
December 6, 2017, an hour ago
R.I.P. Randall William "Randy" Rhoads (OZZY OSBOURNE, QUIET RIOT): December 6th, 1956 – March 19th, 1982
Happy 26th Birthday CATHEDRAL’s Forest Of Equilibrium – December 6th, 1991
Happy 53rd Birthday Uwe Lulis (REBELLION, GRAVE DIGGER) - December 6th, 1964
Happy 42nd Birthday Tim Roth (INTO ETERNITY) - December 6th, 1975
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday JOB FOR A COWBOY’s Doom EP – December 6th, 2005
Happy 11th Birthday THE ENDING’s Inside The Machine – December 6th, 2006
Happy 6th Birthday THE EMPIRE SHALL FALL’s Volume 1: Solar Plexus (EP) – December 6th, 2011