Brave History December 7th, 2018 - ROYAL HUNT, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, DEATH, FLYLEAF, And More!

Happy 54th Birthday Steen Mogensen (ROYAL HUNT) – December 7th, 1964



Happy 9th Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s High Impact – December 7th, 2009



Happy 8th Birthday DEATH’s Live In Japan (DVD) – December 7th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday FLYLEAF’s Remember To Live (EP) – December 7th, 2010



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday BLOOD OF KINGU’s De Occulta Philosophia – December 7th, 2007