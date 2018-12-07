Brave History December 7th, 2018 - ROYAL HUNT, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, DEATH, FLYLEAF, And More!

December 7, 2018, 41 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities royal hunt yngwie malmsteen death flyleaf

Brave History December 7th, 2018 - ROYAL HUNT, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, DEATH, FLYLEAF, And More!

Happy 54th Birthday Steen Mogensen (ROYAL HUNT) – December 7th, 1964

Happy 9th Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s High Impact – December 7th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday DEATH’s Live In Japan (DVD) – December 7th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday FLYLEAF’s Remember To Live (EP) – December 7th, 2010

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday BLOOD OF KINGU’s De Occulta Philosophia – December 7th, 2007



Featured Audio

ARCHITECTS - "Hereafter" (Epitaph)

ARCHITECTS - "Hereafter" (Epitaph)

Featured Video

OMINOUS ECLIPSE Premieres "Breaking The Chains"

OMINOUS ECLIPSE Premieres "Breaking The Chains"

Latest Reviews