Brave History December 8th, 2017 - DEF LEPPARD, TESLA, PANTERA, W.A.S.P., MARTY FRIEDMAN, FEMME FATALE, SLIPKNOT, URIAH HEEP, THE DOORS, JOHN LENNON, HANOI ROCKS, MOTÖRHEAD, And More!

December 8, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities tesla pantera def leppard wasp marty friedman femme fatale slipknot uriah heep the doors john lennon hanoi rocks motorhead

Brave History December 8th, 2017 - DEF LEPPARD, TESLA, PANTERA, W.A.S.P., MARTY FRIEDMAN, FEMME FATALE, SLIPKNOT, URIAH HEEP, THE DOORS, JOHN LENNON, HANOI ROCKS, MOTÖRHEAD, And More!

Happy 60th Birthday Phil Collen (DEF LEPPARD) - December 8th, 1957

R.I.P. "Dimebag" Darrell Lance Abbott (PANTERA, DAMAGEPLAN) - August 20th, 1966 – December 8th, 2004

Happy 60th Birthday Johnny Rod (W.A.S.P., KING KOBRA) - December 8th, 1957 

Happy 55th Birthday MARTY FRIEDMAN (MEGADETH) December 8th, 1962 

Happy 53rd Birthday Athena Kottak (FEMME FATALE) - December 8th, 1964 

Happy 44th Birthday Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT) - December 8th, 1973

R.I.P. Gary Mervin Thain (URIAH HEEP) - May 15th, 1948 – December 8th, 1975

R.I.P. James Douglas "Jim" Morrison (THE DOORS) - December 8th, 1943 – July 3th, 1971

R.I.P. JOHN Winston LENNON (THE BEATLES) - October 9th, 1940 – December 8th, 1980

R.I.P. Nicholas “Razzle” Dingley (HANOI ROCKS): December 2nd, 1960 – December 8th, 1984

Happy 37th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's On Parole - December 8th, 1979

Happy 31st Birthday TESLA's Mechanical Resonance - December 8th, 1986

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday NONPOINT’s Cut The Cord – December 8th, 2009

Happy 3rd Birthday
PYTHIA’s Shadows of a Broken Past – December 8th, 2014
TAAKE’s Stridens hus – December 8th, 2014

Featured Audio

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

Featured Video

ABHORDIUM Premiers "Obsidian Chamber"

ABHORDIUM Premiers "Obsidian Chamber"

Latest Reviews