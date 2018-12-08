Brave History December 8th, 2018 - DEF LEPPARD, TESLA, PANTERA, W.A.S.P., MARTY FRIEDMAN, FEMME FATALE, SLIPKNOT, URIAH HEEP, THE DOORS, JOHN LENNON, HANOI ROCKS, MOTÖRHEAD, And More!
Happy 61st Birthday Phil Collen (DEF LEPPARD) - December 8th, 1957
R.I.P. "Dimebag" Darrell Lance Abbott (PANTERA, DAMAGEPLAN) - August 20th, 1966 – December 8th, 2004
Happy 61st Birthday Johnny Rod (W.A.S.P., KING KOBRA) - December 8th, 1957
Happy 56th Birthday MARTY FRIEDMAN (MEGADETH) December 8th, 1962
Happy 54th Birthday Athena Kottak (FEMME FATALE) - December 8th, 1964
Happy 45th Birthday Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT) - December 8th, 1973
R.I.P. Gary Mervin Thain (URIAH HEEP) - May 15th, 1948 – December 8th, 1975
R.I.P. James Douglas "Jim" Morrison (THE DOORS) - December 8th, 1943 – July 3th, 1971
R.I.P. JOHN Winston LENNON (THE BEATLES) - October 9th, 1940 – December 8th, 1980
R.I.P. Nicholas “Razzle” Dingley (HANOI ROCKS): December 2nd, 1960 – December 8th, 1984
Happy 38th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's On Parole - December 8th, 1979
Happy 32nd Birthday TESLA's Mechanical Resonance - December 8th, 1986
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday NONPOINT’s Cut The Cord – December 8th, 2009
Happy 4th Birthday
PYTHIA’s Shadows of a Broken Past – December 8th, 2014
TAAKE’s Stridens hus – December 8th, 2014