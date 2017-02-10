Brave History February 10th, 2017 - METALLICA, SLIPKNOT, VAN HALEN, JUDAS PRIEST, DAMAGEPLAN, PROBOT, LUNA MORTIS, ELUVEITIE, GOATWHORE, MELECHESH, And More!
February 10, 2017, 40 minutes ago
R.I.P. Clifford Lee "Cliff" Burton (METALLICA) - February 10th, 1962 – September 27th, 1986
Happy 45th Birthday Craig Jones (SLIPKNOT) - February 11th, 1972
Happy 39th Birthday VAN HALEN's Van Halen - February 10th, 1978
Happy 39th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Stained Class - February 10th, 1978
Happy 13th Birthday DAMAGEPLAN's New Found Power - February 10th, 2004
Happy 13th Birthday PROBOT's Probot - February 10th, 2004
Happy 8th Birthday LUNA MORTIS’ The Absence - February 10th, 2009
Happy 5th Birthday ELUVEITIE’s Helvetios – February 10th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday GOATWHORE’s Blood For The Master – February 10th, 2012
Happy 2nd Birthday MELECHESH’s Enki – February 10th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 6th Birthday THE ETERNAL’s Under A New Sun – February 10th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday
DUNDERBEIST’s Black Arts & Crooked Tails – February 10th, 2012
ENGEL’s Songs For The Dead (EP) – February 10th, 2012