Brave History February 10th, 2017 - METALLICA, SLIPKNOT, VAN HALEN, JUDAS PRIEST, DAMAGEPLAN, PROBOT, LUNA MORTIS, ELUVEITIE, GOATWHORE, MELECHESH, And More!

February 10, 2017, 40 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities metallica slipknot van halen judas priest damageplan luna mortis eluveitie goatwhore melechesh

Brave History February 10th, 2017 - METALLICA, SLIPKNOT, VAN HALEN, JUDAS PRIEST, DAMAGEPLAN, PROBOT, LUNA MORTIS, ELUVEITIE, GOATWHORE, MELECHESH, And More!

R.I.P. Clifford Lee "Cliff" Burton (METALLICA) - February 10th, 1962 – September 27th, 1986 
 

Happy 45th Birthday Craig Jones (SLIPKNOT) - February 11th, 1972

Happy 39th Birthday VAN HALEN's Van Halen - February 10th, 1978 
 

Happy 39th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Stained Class - February 10th, 1978 
 

Happy 13th Birthday DAMAGEPLAN's New Found Power - February 10th, 2004 
 

Happy 13th Birthday PROBOT's Probot - February 10th, 2004 
 

Happy 8th Birthday LUNA MORTIS’ The Absence - February 10th, 2009 
 

Happy 5th Birthday ELUVEITIE’s Helvetios – February 10th, 2012 
 

Happy 5th Birthday GOATWHORE’s Blood For The Master – February 10th, 2012 
 

Happy 2nd Birthday MELECHESH’s Enki – February 10th, 2015 
 

More releases on this day: 
Happy 6th Birthday THE ETERNAL’s Under A New Sun – February 10th, 2011 

Happy 5th Birthday 
DUNDERBEIST’s Black Arts & Crooked Tails – February 10th, 2012 
ENGEL’s Songs For The Dead (EP) – February 10th, 2012

Featured Audio

HELLRAISER - "Nightmare" (Sliptrick)

HELLRAISER - "Nightmare" (Sliptrick)

Featured Video

IRON REAGAN Thrash With "Bleed The Fifth" Video

IRON REAGAN Thrash With "Bleed The Fifth" Video

Latest Reviews