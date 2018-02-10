Brave History February 10th, 2018 - VAN HALEN, METALLICA, SLIPKNOT, JUDAS PRIEST, DAMAGEPLAN, PROBOT, LUNA MORTIS, ELUVEITIE, GOATWHORE, MELECHESH, And More!

February 10, 2018, 11 hours ago

news heavy metal rarities metallica slipknot van halen judas priest damageplan luna mortis eluveitie goatwhore melechesh

Brave History February 10th, 2018 - VAN HALEN, METALLICA, SLIPKNOT, JUDAS PRIEST, DAMAGEPLAN, PROBOT, LUNA MORTIS, ELUVEITIE, GOATWHORE, MELECHESH, And More!

Happy 40th Birthday VAN HALEN's Van Halen - February 10th, 1978 
 

R.I.P. Clifford Lee "Cliff" Burton (METALLICA) - February 10th, 1962 – September 27th, 1986 
 

Happy 46th Birthday Craig Jones (SLIPKNOT) - February 11th, 1972

Happy 40th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Stained Class - February 10th, 1978 
 

Happy 14th Birthday DAMAGEPLAN's New Found Power - February 10th, 2004 
 

Happy 14th Birthday PROBOT's Probot - February 10th, 2004 
 

Happy 9th Birthday LUNA MORTIS’ The Absence - February 10th, 2009 
 

Happy 6th Birthday ELUVEITIE’s Helvetios – February 10th, 2012 
 

Happy 6th Birthday GOATWHORE’s Blood For The Master – February 10th, 2012 
 

Happy 3rd Birthday MELECHESH’s Enki – February 10th, 2015 
 

Happy 1st Birthday OVERKILL’s The Grinding Wheel – February 10th, 2017

Happy 1st Birthday THUNDER’s Rip It Up – February 10th, 2017

More releases on this day: 
Happy 7th Birthday THE ETERNAL’s Under A New Sun – February 10th, 2011 

Happy 6th Birthday 
DUNDERBEIST’s Black Arts & Crooked Tails – February 10th, 2012 
ENGEL’s Songs For The Dead (EP) – February 10th, 2012

Happy 1st Birthday
DEIVOS’ Endemic Divine – February 10th, 2017
FIRST BLOOD’s Rules – February 10th, 2017
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s Embers Of A Dying World – February 10th, 2017
NIDINGR’s The High Heat Licks Against Heaven – February 10th, 2017

Featured Audio

MAMMOTH GRINDER - "Superior Firepower" (Relapse)

MAMMOTH GRINDER - "Superior Firepower" (Relapse)

Featured Video

RED CAIN Premieres "Snakebouquet"

RED CAIN Premieres "Snakebouquet"

Latest Reviews