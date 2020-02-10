Brave History February 10th, 2020 - VAN HALEN, METALLICA, SLIPKNOT, JUDAS PRIEST, DAMAGEPLAN, PROBOT, LUNA MORTIS, ELUVEITIE, GOATWHORE, MELECHESH, And More!

February 10, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities metallica slipknot van halen judas priest damageplan luna mortis eluveitie goatwhore melechesh

Brave History February 10th, 2020 - VAN HALEN, METALLICA, SLIPKNOT, JUDAS PRIEST, DAMAGEPLAN, PROBOT, LUNA MORTIS, ELUVEITIE, GOATWHORE, MELECHESH, And More!

Happy 42nd Birthday VAN HALEN's Van Halen - February 10th, 1978 
 

R.I.P. Clifford Lee "Cliff" Burton (METALLICA) - February 10th, 1962 – September 27th, 1986 
 

Happy 48th Birthday Craig Jones (SLIPKNOT) - February 11th, 1972

Happy 42nd Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Stained Class - February 10th, 1978 
 

Happy 16th Birthday DAMAGEPLAN's New Found Power - February 10th, 2004 
 

Happy 16th Birthday PROBOT's Probot - February 10th, 2004 
 

Happy 11th Birthday LUNA MORTIS’ The Absence - February 10th, 2009 
 

Happy 8th Birthday ELUVEITIE’s Helvetios – February 10th, 2012 
 

Happy 8th Birthday GOATWHORE’s Blood For The Master – February 10th, 2012 
 

Happy 5th Birthday MELECHESH’s Enki – February 10th, 2015 
 

Happy 3rd Birthday OVERKILL’s The Grinding Wheel – February 10th, 2017

Happy 3rd Birthday THUNDER’s Rip It Up – February 10th, 2017

More releases on this day: 
Happy 9th Birthday THE ETERNAL’s Under A New Sun – February 10th, 2011 

Happy 8th Birthday 
DUNDERBEIST’s Black Arts & Crooked Tails – February 10th, 2012 
ENGEL’s Songs For The Dead (EP) – February 10th, 2012

Happy 3rd Birthday
DEIVOS’ Endemic Divine – February 10th, 2017
FIRST BLOOD’s Rules – February 10th, 2017
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s Embers Of A Dying World – February 10th, 2017
NIDINGR’s The High Heat Licks Against Heaven – February 10th, 2017



Featured Audio

TESTAMENT – “Night Of The Witch” (Nuclear Blast)

TESTAMENT – “Night Of The Witch” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Latest Reviews