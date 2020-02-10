Brave History February 10th, 2020 - VAN HALEN, METALLICA, SLIPKNOT, JUDAS PRIEST, DAMAGEPLAN, PROBOT, LUNA MORTIS, ELUVEITIE, GOATWHORE, MELECHESH, And More!
Happy 42nd Birthday VAN HALEN's Van Halen - February 10th, 1978
R.I.P. Clifford Lee "Cliff" Burton (METALLICA) - February 10th, 1962 – September 27th, 1986
Happy 48th Birthday Craig Jones (SLIPKNOT) - February 11th, 1972
Happy 42nd Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Stained Class - February 10th, 1978
Happy 16th Birthday DAMAGEPLAN's New Found Power - February 10th, 2004
Happy 16th Birthday PROBOT's Probot - February 10th, 2004
Happy 11th Birthday LUNA MORTIS’ The Absence - February 10th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday ELUVEITIE’s Helvetios – February 10th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday GOATWHORE’s Blood For The Master – February 10th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday MELECHESH’s Enki – February 10th, 2015
Happy 3rd Birthday OVERKILL’s The Grinding Wheel – February 10th, 2017
Happy 3rd Birthday THUNDER’s Rip It Up – February 10th, 2017
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday THE ETERNAL’s Under A New Sun – February 10th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday
DUNDERBEIST’s Black Arts & Crooked Tails – February 10th, 2012
ENGEL’s Songs For The Dead (EP) – February 10th, 2012
Happy 3rd Birthday
DEIVOS’ Endemic Divine – February 10th, 2017
FIRST BLOOD’s Rules – February 10th, 2017
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s Embers Of A Dying World – February 10th, 2017
NIDINGR’s The High Heat Licks Against Heaven – February 10th, 2017