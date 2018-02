Brave History February 14th, 2018 - LIV KRISTINE, HEART, SACRED REICH, STUCK MOJO, ATOMIC ROOSTER, THE SWEET, SLASH'S SNAKEPIT, LITA FORD, CAULDRON, AVATAR, And More!

Happy 42nd Birthday Liv Kristine Espenæs Krull (MIDNATTSOL, LEAVES' EYES, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) - February 14th, 1976



Happy 68th Birthday Roger Fisher (HEART) - February 14th, 1950



Happy 57th Birthday Roger Fisher BRIAN SLAGEL (Founder/CEO Metal Blade Records) - February 14th, 1961



Happy 51st Birthday Jason Rainey (SACRED REICH) - February 14th, 1967



Happy 51st Birthday Bonz (STUCK MOJO) - February 14th, 1967





R.I.P. Vincent Crane (THE CRAZY WORLD OF ARTHUR BROWN, ATOMIC ROOSTER): May 21st, 1943 – February 14th, 1989



R.I.P. Michael Thomas "Mick" Tucker (THE SWEET): July 17th 1947 – February 14th, 2002



Happy 23rd Birthday SLASH’S SNAKEPIT’s It's Five O'Clock Somewhere - February 14th, 1995



Happy 23rd Birthday LITA FORD’s Black - February 14th, 1995



Happy 7th Birthday CAULDRON’s Burning Fortune - February 14th, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday AVATAR’s Black Waltz - February 14th, 2012



Happy 4th Birthday FLOTSAM AND JETSAM’s No Place For Disgrace 2014 - February 14th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday THE SWORD’s Age Of Winters - February 14th, 2006

Happy 7th Birthday

AVA INFERI’s Onyx - February 14th, 2011

DORNENREICH’s Flammentriebe - February 14th, 2011

THE PROJECT HATE’s Bleeding The New Apocalypse (Cum Victriciis In Minibus Armis) - February 14th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday

LILLIAN AXE’s XI: The Days Before Tomorrow - February 14th, 2012

BENEATH THE MASSACRE’s Incongruous - February 14th, 2012

DAWN OF ASHES’s Farewell To The Flesh (EP) - February 14th, 2012

EARTH’s Angels Of Darkness, Demons Of Light II - February 14th, 2012

ISIS’s Live VI - February 14th, 2012

WYKKED WYTCH’s The Ultimate Deception - February 14th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday

AMORAL’s Fallen Leaves & Dead Sparrows - February 14th, 2014

BENIGHTED’s Carnivore Sublime - February 14th, 2014

CYNIC’s Kindly Bent To Free Us - February 14th, 2014