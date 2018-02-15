Brave History February 15th, 2018 - JAKE E. LEE, THE KINKS, GAMMA RAY, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, DEEP PURPLE, RUSH, JIMMY PAGE, ENSIFERUM, ELUVEITIE, DEICIDE, SUFFOCATION, And More!

February 15, 2018, 11 hours ago

Happy 61st Birthday Jakey Lou Williams (Jake E. Lee) (RED DRAGON CARTEL, OZZY OSBOURNE, BADLANDS) - February 15th, 1957 
 

Happy 74th Birthday Michael Charles "Mick" Avory (KINKS) - February 15th, 1944 
 

Happy 53rd Birthday Dirk Schlächter (GAMMA RAY) - February 15th, 1965
 

Happy 41st Birthday Brooks Wackerman (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, BAD RELIGION, GLENN TIPTON, BAD4GOOD) - February 15th, 1977
 

Happy 44th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Burn - February 15th, 1974
 

Happy 43rd Birthday RUSH's Fly By Night - February 15th, 1975 

Happy 36th Birthday JIMMY PAGE’s Death Wish II  - February 15th, 1982
 

Happy 12th Birthday ENSIFERUM’s Dragonheads EP - February 15th, 2006
 

Happy 10th Birthday ELUVEITIE’s Slania - February 15th, 2008
 

Happy 7th Birthday DEICIDE’s To Hell With God - February 15th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday SUFFOCATION’s Pinnacle Of Bedlam - February 15th, 2013

More releases on this day: 

Happy 7th Birthday 
DR. ACULA’s Slander - February 15th, 2011
EMMURE’s Speaker Of The Dead - February 15th, 2011
THE FAMINE’s The Architects Of Guilt - February 15th, 2011
IMPIETY’s Worshippers Of The Seventh Tyranny / Advent Of…  - February 15th, 2011
NEURAXIS’s Asylon - February 15th, 2011
ORCHID’s Capricorn - February 15th, 2011
RALF SCHEEPERS’ Scheepers - February 15th, 2011
SVARTSYN’s Wrath Upon The Earth - February 15th, 2011 

Happy 5th Birthday MISERY INDEX's Live In Munich - February 15th, 2013

