Brave History February 15th, 2019 - JAKE E. LEE, THE KINKS, GAMMA RAY, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, DEEP PURPLE, RUSH, JIMMY PAGE, ENSIFERUM, ELUVEITIE, DEICIDE, SUFFOCATION, And More!

Happy 62nf Birthday Jakey Lou Williams (Jake E. Lee) (RED DRAGON CARTEL, OZZY OSBOURNE, BADLANDS) - February 15th, 1957



Happy 75th Birthday Michael Charles "Mick" Avory (KINKS) - February 15th, 1944



Happy 54th Birthday Dirk Schlächter (GAMMA RAY) - February 15th, 1965



Happy 42nd Birthday Brooks Wackerman (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, BAD RELIGION, GLENN TIPTON, BAD4GOOD) - February 15th, 1977



Happy 45th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Burn - February 15th, 1974



Happy 44th Birthday RUSH's Fly By Night - February 15th, 1975



Happy 37th Birthday JIMMY PAGE’s Death Wish II - February 15th, 1982



Happy 13th Birthday ENSIFERUM’s Dragonheads EP - February 15th, 2006



Happy 11th Birthday ELUVEITIE’s Slania - February 15th, 2008



Happy 8th Birthday DEICIDE’s To Hell With God - February 15th, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday SUFFOCATION’s Pinnacle Of Bedlam - February 15th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday

DR. ACULA’s Slander - February 15th, 2011

EMMURE’s Speaker Of The Dead - February 15th, 2011

THE FAMINE’s The Architects Of Guilt - February 15th, 2011

IMPIETY’s Worshippers Of The Seventh Tyranny / Advent Of… - February 15th, 2011

NEURAXIS’s Asylon - February 15th, 2011

ORCHID’s Capricorn - February 15th, 2011

RALF SCHEEPERS’ Scheepers - February 15th, 2011

SVARTSYN’s Wrath Upon The Earth - February 15th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday MISERY INDEX's Live In Munich - February 15th, 2013