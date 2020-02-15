Brave History February 15th, 2020 - JAKE E. LEE, THE KINKS, GAMMA RAY, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, DEEP PURPLE, RUSH, JIMMY PAGE, ENSIFERUM, ELUVEITIE, DEICIDE, SUFFOCATION, And More!
February 15, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 63rd Birthday Jakey Lou Williams (Jake E. Lee) (RED DRAGON CARTEL, OZZY OSBOURNE, BADLANDS) - February 15th, 1957
Happy 76th Birthday Michael Charles "Mick" Avory (KINKS) - February 15th, 1944
Happy 55th Birthday Dirk Schlächter (GAMMA RAY) - February 15th, 1965
Happy 43rd Birthday Brooks Wackerman (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, BAD RELIGION, GLENN TIPTON, BAD4GOOD) - February 15th, 1977
Happy 46th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Burn - February 15th, 1974
Happy 45th Birthday RUSH's Fly By Night - February 15th, 1975
Happy 38th Birthday JIMMY PAGE’s Death Wish II - February 15th, 1982
Happy 14th Birthday ENSIFERUM’s Dragonheads EP - February 15th, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday ELUVEITIE’s Slania - February 15th, 2008
Happy 9th Birthday DEICIDE’s To Hell With God - February 15th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday SUFFOCATION’s Pinnacle Of Bedlam - February 15th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday
DR. ACULA’s Slander - February 15th, 2011
EMMURE’s Speaker Of The Dead - February 15th, 2011
THE FAMINE’s The Architects Of Guilt - February 15th, 2011
IMPIETY’s Worshippers Of The Seventh Tyranny / Advent Of… - February 15th, 2011
NEURAXIS’s Asylon - February 15th, 2011
ORCHID’s Capricorn - February 15th, 2011
RALF SCHEEPERS’ Scheepers - February 15th, 2011
SVARTSYN’s Wrath Upon The Earth - February 15th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday MISERY INDEX's Live In Munich - February 15th, 2013