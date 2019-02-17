Brave History February 17th, 2019 - MANOWAR, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, ENTOMBED, SYMPHONY X, BATHORY, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, AC/DC, KING DIAMOND, LEE AARON, DARKTHRONE, DEEP PURPLE, LORDI, OBSCURA, WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM, EKTOMORF, And More!
February 17, 2019, 22 minutes ago
Happy 32nd Birthday MANOWAR’s Fighting The World - February 17th, 1987
Happy 69th Birthday Ricky Medlocke (LYNYRD SKYNRYD, BLACKFOOT) - February 17th, 1950
Happy 53rd Birthday Michael Anthony LePond III (SYMPHONY X) - February 17, 1966
Happy 47th Birthday Lars Göran Petrov (ENTOMBED, COMECON) February 17th, 1972
R.I.P. Tomas Börje “Quorthon: Forsberg (BATHORY) - February 17th 1966 – June 3rd, 2004
Happy 31st Birthday Richard Arin Ilejay (AVENGED SEVENFOLD, CONFIDE) - February 17th, 1988
Happy 44th Birthday AC/DC's High Voltage - February 17th, 1975
Happy 33rd Birthday KING DIAMOND's Fatal Portrait - February 17th, 1986
Happy 32nd Birthday LEE AARON’s Lee Aaron - February 17th, 1987
Happy 25th Birthday DARKTHRONE's Transilvanian Hunger - February 17th, 1994
Happy 23rd Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Purpendicular - February 17th, 1996
Happy 14th Birthday LORDI’s The Monster Show - February 17th, 2005
Happy 10th Birthday OBSCURA’s Cosmogenesis - February 17th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’s Malevolent Grain (EP) – February 17th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday EKTOMORF’s The Acoustic – February 17th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 1th Birthday BUCKETHEAD’s The Elephant Man’s Alarm Clock – February 17th, 2006
Happy 10th Birthday
PSYOPUS’ Odd Senses – February 17th, 2009
SAROS’ Acrid Plains – February 17th, 2009
Happy 4th Birthday 36 CRAZYFISTS’ Time And Trauma – February 17th, 2015
Happy 2nd Birthday
BATTLE BEAST’s Bringer Of Pain – February 17th, 2017
BENIGHTED’s Necrobreed – February 17th, 2017
CRYSTAL VIPER’s Queen Of The Witches – February 17th, 2017
ONCE HUMAN’s Evolution – February 17th, 2017
EDENBRIDGE’s The Great Momentum – February 17th, 2017
ITHILIEN’s Shaping The Soul – February 17th, 2017
LORNA SHORE’s Flesh Coffin – February 17th, 2017
STINKING LIZAVETA’s Journey To The Underworld – February 17th, 2017