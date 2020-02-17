Brave History February 17th, 2020 - MANOWAR, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, ENTOMBED, SYMPHONY X, BATHORY, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, AC/DC, KING DIAMOND, LEE AARON, DARKTHRONE, DEEP PURPLE, LORDI, OBSCURA, WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM, EKTOMORF, And More!

February 17, 2020, 15 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities manowar lynyrd skynyrd entombed symphony x bathory avenged sevenfold ac/dc king diamond lee aaron darkthrone deep purple lordi obscura wolves in the throne room ektomorf

Brave History February 17th, 2020 - MANOWAR, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, ENTOMBED, SYMPHONY X, BATHORY, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, AC/DC, KING DIAMOND, LEE AARON, DARKTHRONE, DEEP PURPLE, LORDI, OBSCURA, WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM, EKTOMORF, And More!

Happy 33rd Birthday MANOWAR’s Fighting The World - February 17th, 1987

Happy 70th Birthday Ricky Medlocke (LYNYRD SKYNRYD, BLACKFOOT) - February 17th, 1950
 

Happy 54th Birthday Michael Anthony LePond III (SYMPHONY X) - February 17, 1966

Happy 48th Birthday Lars Göran Petrov (ENTOMBED, COMECON) February 17th, 1972

R.I.P. Tomas Börje “Quorthon: Forsberg (BATHORY) - February 17th 1966 – June 3rd, 2004

Happy 32nd Birthday Richard Arin Ilejay (AVENGED SEVENFOLD, CONFIDE) - February 17th, 1988
 

Happy 45th Birthday AC/DC's High Voltage - February 17th, 1975
 

Happy 34th Birthday KING DIAMOND's Fatal Portrait - February 17th, 1986
 

Happy 33rd Birthday LEE AARON’s Lee Aaron - February 17th, 1987

Happy 26th Birthday DARKTHRONE's Transilvanian Hunger - February 17th, 1994 
 

Happy 24th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Purpendicular - February 17th, 1996

Happy 15th Birthday LORDI’s The Monster Show - February 17th, 2005

Happy 11th Birthday OBSCURA’s Cosmogenesis - February 17th, 2009
 

Happy 11th Birthday WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’s Malevolent Grain (EP) – February 17th, 2009
 

Happy 8th Birthday EKTOMORF’s The Acoustic – February 17th, 2012
 

More releases on this day: 
Happy 12th Birthday BUCKETHEAD’s The Elephant Man’s Alarm Clock – February 17th, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday 
PSYOPUS’ Odd Senses – February 17th, 2009
SAROS’ Acrid Plains – February 17th, 2009

Happy 5th Birthday 36 CRAZYFISTS’ Time And Trauma – February 17th, 2015

Happy 3rd Birthday
BATTLE BEAST’s Bringer Of Pain – February 17th, 2017
BENIGHTED’s Necrobreed – February 17th, 2017
CRYSTAL VIPER’s Queen Of The Witches – February 17th, 2017
ONCE HUMAN’s Evolution – February 17th, 2017
EDENBRIDGE’s The Great Momentum – February 17th, 2017
ITHILIEN’s Shaping The Soul – February 17th, 2017
LORNA SHORE’s Flesh Coffin – February 17th, 2017
STINKING LIZAVETA’s Journey To The Underworld – February 17th, 2017



Featured Audio

TESTAMENT – “Night Of The Witch” (Nuclear Blast)

TESTAMENT – “Night Of The Witch” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Latest Reviews