Brave History February 17th, 2020 - MANOWAR, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, ENTOMBED, SYMPHONY X, BATHORY, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, AC/DC, KING DIAMOND, LEE AARON, DARKTHRONE, DEEP PURPLE, LORDI, OBSCURA, WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM, EKTOMORF, And More!

Happy 33rd Birthday MANOWAR’s Fighting The World - February 17th, 1987



Happy 70th Birthday Ricky Medlocke (LYNYRD SKYNRYD, BLACKFOOT) - February 17th, 1950



Happy 54th Birthday Michael Anthony LePond III (SYMPHONY X) - February 17, 1966



Happy 48th Birthday Lars Göran Petrov (ENTOMBED, COMECON) February 17th, 1972



R.I.P. Tomas Börje “Quorthon: Forsberg (BATHORY) - February 17th 1966 – June 3rd, 2004



Happy 32nd Birthday Richard Arin Ilejay (AVENGED SEVENFOLD, CONFIDE) - February 17th, 1988



Happy 45th Birthday AC/DC's High Voltage - February 17th, 1975



Happy 34th Birthday KING DIAMOND's Fatal Portrait - February 17th, 1986



Happy 33rd Birthday LEE AARON’s Lee Aaron - February 17th, 1987



Happy 26th Birthday DARKTHRONE's Transilvanian Hunger - February 17th, 1994



Happy 24th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Purpendicular - February 17th, 1996



Happy 15th Birthday LORDI’s The Monster Show - February 17th, 2005



Happy 11th Birthday OBSCURA’s Cosmogenesis - February 17th, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’s Malevolent Grain (EP) – February 17th, 2009



Happy 8th Birthday EKTOMORF’s The Acoustic – February 17th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday BUCKETHEAD’s The Elephant Man’s Alarm Clock – February 17th, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday

PSYOPUS’ Odd Senses – February 17th, 2009

SAROS’ Acrid Plains – February 17th, 2009

Happy 5th Birthday 36 CRAZYFISTS’ Time And Trauma – February 17th, 2015

Happy 3rd Birthday

BATTLE BEAST’s Bringer Of Pain – February 17th, 2017

BENIGHTED’s Necrobreed – February 17th, 2017

CRYSTAL VIPER’s Queen Of The Witches – February 17th, 2017

ONCE HUMAN’s Evolution – February 17th, 2017

EDENBRIDGE’s The Great Momentum – February 17th, 2017

ITHILIEN’s Shaping The Soul – February 17th, 2017

LORNA SHORE’s Flesh Coffin – February 17th, 2017

STINKING LIZAVETA’s Journey To The Underworld – February 17th, 2017