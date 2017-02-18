Brave History February 18th, 2017 - MEGADETH, STYX, BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE, OVERKILL, KISS, HELLHAMMER, TO-MERA, BENEDICTUM, ADRENALINE MOB, And More!

February 18, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities megadeth styx bto overkill kiss hellhammer to-mera benedictum adrenaline mob

Brave History February 18th, 2017 - MEGADETH, STYX, BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE, OVERKILL, KISS, HELLHAMMER, TO-MERA, BENEDICTUM, ADRENALINE MOB, And More!

R.I.P. Gary C. "Gar" Samuelson (MEGADETH): February 18th, 1958 – July 22nd, 1999
 

Happy 70th Birthday Dennis DeYoung (STYX) - February 18th, 1947
 

Happy 64th Birthday Robin Peter Kendall "Robbie" Bachman (BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE) - February 18th, 1953
 

Happy 46th Birthday Merritt Gant (OVERKILL) - February 18th, 1971
 

Happy 43rd Birthday KISS' Kiss - February 18th, 1974 
 

Happy 9th Birthday HELLHAMMER’s Demon Entrails - February 18th, 2008
 

Happy 9th Birthday TO-MERA’s Delusions - February 18th, 2008
 

Happy 6th Birthday BENEDICTUM’s Dominion – February 18th, 2011
 

Happy 2nd Birthday ADRENALINE MOB’s Men Of Honor – February 18th, 2014 

More releases on this day:

Happy 5th Birthday 
BETZEFER’s Freedom To The Slave Makers – February 18th, 2011
DALRIADA’s Igeret – February 18th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday KRYPTOS’ The Coils Of Apollyon – February 18th, 2012

Happy 3rd Birthday OFFICIUM TRISTE’s Mors Vin – February 18th, 2013 
Happy 2nd Birthday 
I KILLED THE PROM QUEEN’s Beloved – February 18th, 2014
SLOUGH FEG’s Digital Resistance – February 18th, 2014

Featured Audio

THE WILD! - "Ready To Roll" (eOne)

THE WILD! - "Ready To Roll" (eOne)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Takes You To The “Death Star”

RICH DAVIS Takes You To The “Death Star”

Latest Reviews