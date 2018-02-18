Brave History February 18th, 2018 - MEGADETH, STYX, BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE, OVERKILL, KISS, HELLHAMMER, TO-MERA, BENEDICTUM, ADRENALINE MOB, And More!

R.I.P. Gary C. "Gar" Samuelson (MEGADETH): February 18th, 1958 – July 22nd, 1999



Happy 71st Birthday Dennis DeYoung (STYX) - February 18th, 1947



Happy 65th Birthday Robin Peter Kendall "Robbie" Bachman (BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE) - February 18th, 1953



Happy 47th Birthday Merritt Gant (OVERKILL) - February 18th, 1971



Happy 44th Birthday KISS' Kiss - February 18th, 1974



Happy 10th Birthday HELLHAMMER’s Demon Entrails - February 18th, 2008



Happy 10th Birthday TO-MERA’s Delusions - February 18th, 2008



Happy 7th Birthday BENEDICTUM’s Dominion – February 18th, 2011



Happy 4th Birthday ADRENALINE MOB’s Men Of Honor – February 18th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday

BETZEFER’s Freedom To The Slave Makers – February 18th, 2011

DALRIADA’s Igeret – February 18th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday KRYPTOS’ The Coils Of Apollyon – February 18th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday OFFICIUM TRISTE’s Mors Vin – February 18th, 2013

Happy 2nd Birthday

I KILLED THE PROM QUEEN’s Beloved – February 18th, 2014

SLOUGH FEG’s Digital Resistance – February 18th, 2014