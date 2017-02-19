Brave History February 19th, 2017 - BLACK SABBATH, LOVERBOY, WISHBONE ASH, SCORPIONS, SODOM, HAMMERFALL, THE DEAD DAISIES, OBITUARY, FEAR FACTORY, QUEENSRŸCHE, AC/DC, BRUCE DICKINSON, WATAIN, HATE ETERNAL, PORTAL, WEDNESDAY 13, DELAIN, And More!

February 19, 2017, an hour ago

Brave History February 19th, 2017 - BLACK SABBATH, LOVERBOY, WISHBONE ASH, SCORPIONS, SODOM, HAMMERFALL, THE DEAD DAISIES, OBITUARY, FEAR FACTORY, QUEENSRŸCHE, AC/DC, BRUCE DICKINSON, WATAIN, HATE ETERNAL, PORTAL, WEDNESDAY 13, DELAIN, And More!

Happy 69th Birthday guitarist Tony Iommi (BLACK SABBATH) - February 19th, 1948
 

Happy 71st Birthday Paul Dean (LOVERBOY) - February 19th, 1946
 

Happy 67th Birthday Andrew "Andy" Powell (WISHBONE ASH) - February 19th, 1950
 

Happy 63rd Birthday bassist Francis Bucholz (SCORPIONS) - February 19th, 1954
 

Happy 54th Birthday Thomas Such "Tom Angelripper" (SODOM) - February 19th, 1963
 

Happy 47th Birthday Joacim Cans (HAMMERFALL) - February 19th, 1970

Happy 53rd Birthday Doug Aldrich (THE DEAD DAISIES, WHITESNAKE, DIO, HURRICANE, HOUSE OF LORDS) - February 19th, 1964
 

R.I.P. Frank Watkins (OBITUARY): February 19th, 1968 – October 18th, 2015
 

Happy 48th Birthday Burton Christopher "C" Bell (FEAR FACTORY) - February 19th, 1969
 

Happy 43rd Birthday Todd La Torre (QUEENSRŸCHE) - February 19th, 1974
 

R.I.P Ronald Belford "Bon" Scott (AC/DC): July 9th, 1946 – February 19th 1980
 

Happy 21st Birthday BRUCE DICKINSON's Skunkworks - February 19th, 1996
 

Happy 10th Birthday WATAIN’s Sworn To The Dark - February 19th, 2007 
 

Happy 9th Birthday ASCENSION OF THE WATCHERS’ Numinosum - February 19th, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday HATE ETERNAL’s Fury & Flames - February 19th, 2008
 

Happy 6th Birthday TYGER OF PAN TANG’s The Spellbound Sessions (EP) – February 19th, 2011
 

Happy 4th Birthday PORTAL’s Vexovoid – February 19th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday WEDNESDAY 13’s The Dixie Dead – February 19th, 2013

Happy 1st Birthday DELAIN’s Lunar Prelude (EP) – February 19th, 2016

Happy 1st Birthday LAST IN LINE’s Heavy Crown – February 19th, 2016

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday MENDEED’s The Dead Live By Love – February 19th, 2007 
Happy 9th Birthday
DEAD TO FALL’s Are You Serious – February 19th, 2008
GENGHIS TRON’s Board Up The House – February 19th, 2008
SCULPTURED’s Embodiment: Collapsing Under The Weight Of God – February 19th, 2008
VIRGIN BLACK’s Requiem – Fortissimo – February 19th, 2008

Happy 4th Birthday
COMPLETE FAILURE’s The Art Gospel Of Aggravated Assault – February 19th, 2013
BLACK BONED ANGEL’s The End – February 19th, 2013
SHAI HULUD’s Reach Beyond The Sun – February 19th, 2013

Happy 1st Birthday
ADEPT’s Sleepless – February 19th, 2016
AFTER THE BURIAL’s Dig Deep – February 19th, 2016
CIRITH GORGOR’s Visions Of Exalted Lucifer – February 19th, 2016
FLESHGORE’s Denial Of The Scriptures – February 19th, 2016
HYNO5E’s Shores Of The Abstract Line – February 19th, 2016
KARYBDIS’ Samsara – February 19th, 2016

