Brave History February 19th, 2018 - BLACK SABBATH, LOVERBOY, WISHBONE ASH, SCORPIONS, SODOM, HAMMERFALL, THE DEAD DAISIES, OBITUARY, FEAR FACTORY, QUEENSRŸCHE, AC/DC, BRUCE DICKINSON, WATAIN, HATE ETERNAL, PORTAL, WEDNESDAY 13, DELAIN, And More!

Happy 70th Birthday guitarist Tony Iommi (BLACK SABBATH) - February 19th, 1948



Happy 72nd Birthday Paul Dean (LOVERBOY) - February 19th, 1946



Happy 68th Birthday Andrew "Andy" Powell (WISHBONE ASH) - February 19th, 1950



Happy 64th Birthday bassist Francis Bucholz (SCORPIONS) - February 19th, 1954



Happy 55th Birthday Thomas Such "Tom Angelripper" (SODOM) - February 19th, 1963



Happy 48th Birthday Joacim Cans (HAMMERFALL) - February 19th, 1970



Happy 54th Birthday Doug Aldrich (THE DEAD DAISIES, WHITESNAKE, DIO, HURRICANE, HOUSE OF LORDS) - February 19th, 1964



R.I.P. Frank Watkins (OBITUARY): February 19th, 1968 – October 18th, 2015



Happy 49th Birthday Burton Christopher "C" Bell (FEAR FACTORY) - February 19th, 1969



Happy 44th Birthday Todd La Torre (QUEENSRŸCHE) - February 19th, 1974



R.I.P Ronald Belford "Bon" Scott (AC/DC): July 9th, 1946 – February 19th 1980



Happy 22nd Birthday BRUCE DICKINSON's Skunkworks - February 19th, 1996



Happy 11th Birthday WATAIN’s Sworn To The Dark - February 19th, 2007



Happy 10th Birthday ASCENSION OF THE WATCHERS’ Numinosum - February 19th, 2008



Happy 10th Birthday HATE ETERNAL’s Fury & Flames - February 19th, 2008



Happy 7th Birthday TYGER OF PAN TANG’s The Spellbound Sessions (EP) – February 19th, 2011



Happy 5th Birthday PORTAL’s Vexovoid – February 19th, 2013



Happy 5th Birthday WEDNESDAY 13’s The Dixie Dead – February 19th, 2013



Happy 2nd Birthday DELAIN’s Lunar Prelude (EP) – February 19th, 2016



Happy 2nd Birthday LAST IN LINE’s Heavy Crown – February 19th, 2016



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday MENDEED’s The Dead Live By Love – February 19th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday

DEAD TO FALL’s Are You Serious – February 19th, 2008

GENGHIS TRON’s Board Up The House – February 19th, 2008

SCULPTURED’s Embodiment: Collapsing Under The Weight Of God – February 19th, 2008

VIRGIN BLACK’s Requiem – Fortissimo – February 19th, 2008

Happy 5th Birthday

COMPLETE FAILURE’s The Art Gospel Of Aggravated Assault – February 19th, 2013

BLACK BONED ANGEL’s The End – February 19th, 2013

SHAI HULUD’s Reach Beyond The Sun – February 19th, 2013

Happy 2nd Birthday

ADEPT’s Sleepless – February 19th, 2016

AFTER THE BURIAL’s Dig Deep – February 19th, 2016

CIRITH GORGOR’s Visions Of Exalted Lucifer – February 19th, 2016

FLESHGORE’s Denial Of The Scriptures – February 19th, 2016

HYNO5E’s Shores Of The Abstract Line – February 19th, 2016

KARYBDIS’ Samsara – February 19th, 2016