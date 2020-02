Brave History February 1st, 2020 - WARRANT, TESLA, ACCEPT, MÖTLEY CRÜE, HIGH ON FIRE, STRYPER, BLIND GUARDIAN, ENFORCER, DARK TRANQUILLITY, And More!

R.I.P. Singer Jani Lane (real name John Oswald; WARRANT, SAINTS OF THE UNDERGROUND) - February 1st, 1964 – August 11th, 2011



Happy 31st Birthday TESLA's Great Radio Controversy - February 1st, 1989



Happy 27th Birthday ACCEPT's Objection Overruled - February 1st, 1993



Happy 15th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Red, White & Crüe - February 1st, 2005



Happy 14th Birthday HIGH ON FIRE’s Blessed Black Wings - February 1st, 2005



Happy 8th Birthday STRYPER’s The Covering - February 1st, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday BLIND GUARDIAN’s A Traveler’s Guide To Space And Time - February 1st, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday ENFORCER’s Death By Fire - February 1st, 2013



Happy 6th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY’s A Memory Construct - February 1st, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday

ABYSMAL DAWN’s Leveling The Plane Of Existence - February 1st, 2011

FULL BLOWN CHAOS’ Full Blown Chaos - February 1st, 2011

THOMAS GILES’ Pulse - February 1st, 2011

LAZARUS A.D.’s Black Rivers Flow - February 1st, 2011

MOST PRECIOUS BLOOD’s Do Not Resuscitate - February 1st, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday SWALLOW THE SUN’s Emerald Forest And The Blackbird - February 1st, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday

THE 69 EYES’ Love Runs Away- February 1st, 2013

FRANKENBOK’s Cheers, Beers & Beards - February 1st, 2013

MANILLA ROAD’s Mysterium - February 1st, 2013

RAVEN LORD’s Descent To The Underworld - February 1st, 2013

SINISTER’s Years Of Massacre - February 1st, 2013 SONIC REIGN - Monument In Black - February 1st, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday SKULL & BONES’ The Curse Island - February 1st, 2014