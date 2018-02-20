Brave History February 20th, 2018 - SEPULTURA, STEELY DAN, EUROPE, SCORPIONS, NIRVANA, GREAT WHITE, IN FLAMES, DISMEMBER, RAUNCHY, ABORTED, HAMMERFALL, BLACK STAR RIDERS, And More!

Happy 22nd Birthday SEPULTURA's Roots - February 20th, 1996



Happy 68th Birthday Walter Carl Becker (STEELY DAN) - February 20th, 1950



Happy 63rd Birthday Jon Brant (CHEAP TRICK) February 20th, 1955



Happy 58th Birthday guitarist Kee Marcello (EUROPE) - February 20th, 1960



Happy 51st Birthday Paweł Maciwoda (SCORPIONS) - February 20th, 1967



Happy 50th Birthday Terry Ilous (GREAT WHITE, XYZ) - February 20, 1968



R.I.P. Kurt Donald Cobain (NIRVANA) - February 20th, 1967 – April 5th, 1994



R.I.P. Ty Longley (GREAT WHITE): September 4th, 1971 – February 20th, 2003



Happy 22nd Birthday IN FLAMES' The Jester Race - February 20th, 1996



Happy 12th Birthday DISMEMBER’s The God That Never Was - February 20th, 2006



Happy 12th Birthday RAUNCHY’s Death Pop Romance - February 20th, 2006



Happy 11th Birthday ABORTED’s Slaughter & Apparatus: A Methodical Overture - February 20th, 2007



Happy 9th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s No Sacrifice, No Victory - February 20th, 2009



Happy 3rd Birthday BLACK STAR RIDERS's The Killer Instinct - February 20th, 2015



Happy 3rd Birthday SCORPIONS’ Return To Forever – February 20th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday

BENEATH THE MASSACRE's Mechanics of Dysfunction - February 20th, 2007

NOVEMBERS DOOM's The Novella Reservoir - February 20th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday SUIDAKRA's Crogacht - February 20th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday AUTOPSY's All Tomorrow’s Funerals - February 20th, 2012

Happy 3rd Birthday SVARTSOT's Vaeldet - February 20th, 2015