February 25, 2020, 18 minutes ago

Brave History February 25th, 2020 - ALICE COOPER, PANTERA, JUNKYARD, VIXEN, THE BEATLES, SCORPIONS, DRAGONFORCE, IMPELLITTERI, SERENITY, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS, DARKTHORNE, And More!

Happy 47th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Billion Dollar Babies - February 25th, 1973

Happy 28th Birthday PANTERA's Vulgar Display Of Power - February 25th, 1992 

Happy Birthday Brian Baker (JUNKYARD) - February 26th
 

Happy 58th Birthday Pia Maiocco (VIXEN) - February 25th, 1962
 

R.I.P. George Harrison (BEATLES) - February 25th, 1943 - November 29th, 2001

R.I.P. Dee Cernile (SVEN GALI) who died of lung cancer on February 25th, 2012. He was 46.

Happy 41st Birthday SCORPIONS' Lovedrive - February 25th, 1979

Happy 17th Birthday DRAGONFORCE's Valley Of The Damned - February 25th, 2003

Happy 11th Birthday IMPELLITTERI’s Wicked Maiden - February 25th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday SERENITY’s Death & Legacy – February 25th, 2011
 

Happy 9th Birthday VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Delta – February 25th, 2011
 

Happy 8th Birthday DARKTHRONE’s The Underground Resistance – February 25th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday (February 25th, 2008)
DARK FORTRESS’ Eidolon
DARK SUNS’ Grave Human Genuine

Happy 9th Birthday (February 25th, 2011)
BEFORE THE DAWN’s Deathstar Rising 
DEADLOCK’s Bizarro World 
DOOMSWORD’s The Eternal Battle 
DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER’s Moral And Wahnsinn 
MERCENARY’s Metamorphosis 
NIGHTMARE’s One Night Of Insurrection 
ONE MAN ARMY AND THE UNDEAD QUARTET’s The Dark Epic 
THUNDERBOLT’s Dung Idols 
WOLFCHANT’s Call Of The Black Winds 

Happy 7th Birthday (February 25th, 2013)
OMNIUM GATHERUM’s Beyond 
STEVEN WILSON’s The Raven That Refused To Sing (And Other Stories) 



TESTAMENT – “Night Of The Witch” (Nuclear Blast)

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

