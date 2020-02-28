Brave History February 28th, 2020 - AC/DC, ZEBRA, THE WILDHEARTS, THE ROLLING STONES, URIAH HEEP, IMMORTAL, SOILWORK, DESTRUCTION, JAG PANZER, DEATH, UFO, IRON SAVIOR And More!

Happy 20th Birthday AC/DC's Stiff Upper Lip - February 28th, 2000



Happy 65th Birthday Randy Jackson (ZEBRA) February 28th, 1955



Happy 48th Birthday Danny McCormack (THE WILDHEARTS) - February 28th, 1972



R.I.P. Brian Jones (THE ROLLING STONES) - February 28th, 1942 – July 3rd, 1969

At around midnight on the night of July 2nd/3rd 1969, Brian Jones was discovered motionless at the bottom of his swimming pool at Cotchford Farm. He was 27 years old.



R.I.P. David Byron (URIAH HEEP) - January 29th, 1947 – February 28th, 1985

Legendary singer David Byron died of alcohol related complications, including liver disease and seizures, at his home in Reading, on Thursday, February 28th, 1985. He was 38 years old.



Happy 21st Birthday IMMORTAL's At The Heart Of Winter - February 28th, 1999



Happy 15th Birthday SOILWORK’s Stabbing The Drama - February 28th, 2005



Happy 9th Birthday DESTRUCTION’s Day Of Reckoning – February 28th, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday JAG PANZER’s The Scourge Of The Light – February 28th, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s Corrosion Of Conformity – February 28th, 2012



Happy 8th Birthday DEATH’s Vivus! (live album) – February 28th, 2012



Happy 8th Birthday UFO’s Seven Deadly – February 28th, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday IRON SAVIOR’s Rise Of The Hero – February 28th, 2014



Happy 6th Birthday MANOWAR’s Kings Of Metal MMXIV – February 28th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday (February 28th, 2012)

MGLA’s With Hearts Toward None

MONARCH’s Omens

VEIL OF MAYA’s Eclipse

Happy 5th Birthday AXXIS’ Kingdom Of The Night II – February 28th, 2014