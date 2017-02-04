Brave History February 4th, 2017 - IMMORTAL, ALICE COOPER, KANSAS, FASTWAY, HATE, AMORPHIS, IRON MAIDEN, KORPIKLAANI, BEHEMOTH, And More!

February 4, 2017, 26 minutes ago

Happy 15th Birthday IMMORTAL's Sons Of Northern Darkness - February 4th, 2002 

Happy 69th Birthday ALICE COOPER - February 4th, 1948 
 

Happy 66th Birthday Phillip W. Ehart (KANSAS) - February 4th, 1951 
 

Happy 65th Birthday Jerry Shirley (FASTWAY, HUMBLE PIE) - February 4th, 1952 
 

Happy 9th Birthday HATE’s Morphosis – February 4th, 2008 
 

Happy 9th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s Live After Death – February 4th, 2008 
 

Happy 6th Birthday KORPIKLAANI’s Ukon Wacka – February 4th, 2011 
 

Happy 3rd Birthday BEHEMOTH’s The Satanist – February 4th, 2014 
 

More releases on this day: 

Happy 10th Birthday BAPTISM’s Grim Arts Of Melancholy – February 4th, 2007 
Happy 9th Birthday SWORN ENEMY’s Maniacal – February 4th, 2008 
Happy 4th Birthday RED’s Release The Panic – February 4th, 2013 

Happy 3rd Birthday
FOR TODAY’s Fight The Silence – February 4th, 2014 
TRUCKFIGHTERS’ Universe – February 4th, 2014

