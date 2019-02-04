Brave History February 4th, 2019 - ALICE COOPER, IMMORTAL, KANSAS, FASTWAY, HATE, AMORPHIS, IRON MAIDEN, KORPIKLAANI, BEHEMOTH, And More!

February 4, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 71st Birthday ALICE COOPER - February 4th, 1948



Happy 17th Birthday IMMORTAL's Sons Of Northern Darkness - February 4th, 2002



Happy 68th Birthday Phillip W. Ehart (KANSAS) - February 4th, 1951



Happy 67th Birthday Jerry Shirley (FASTWAY, HUMBLE PIE) - February 4th, 1952



Happy 11th Birthday HATE’s Morphosis – February 4th, 2008



Happy 11th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s Live After Death – February 4th, 2008



Happy 8th Birthday KORPIKLAANI’s Ukon Wacka – February 4th, 2011



Happy 5th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s The Satanist – February 4th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday BAPTISM’s Grim Arts Of Melancholy – February 4th, 2007

Happy 11th Birthday SWORN ENEMY’s Maniacal – February 4th, 2008

Happy 6th Birthday RED’s Release The Panic – February 4th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday

FOR TODAY’s Fight The Silence – February 4th, 2014

TRUCKFIGHTERS’ Universe – February 4th, 2014