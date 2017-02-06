Brave History February 6th, 2017 - GUNS N' ROSES, GARY MOORE, ANGEL, THERAPY?, And More!

Happy 55th Birthday Axl Rose (William Bruce Bailey; GUNS N’ ROSES) - February 6th, 1962



R.I.P. Robert William GARY MOORE (THIN LIZZY, SKID ROW): April 4th, 1952 – February 6th, 2011



Happy 67th Birthday Punky Meadows (Edwin Lionel Meadows; ANGEL) - February 6th, 1950



Happy 5th Birthday THERAPY?’s A Brief Crack Of Light – February 6th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday

CAR BOMB’s Centralia – February 6th, 2007

THE END’s Elementary – February 6th, 2007

IMPIOUS’ Holy Murder Masquerade – February 6th, 2007

Happy 5th Birthday CHIMP SPANNER’s All Roads Lead Here (EP) – February 6th, 2012