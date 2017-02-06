Brave History February 6th, 2017 - GUNS N' ROSES, GARY MOORE, ANGEL, THERAPY?, And More!

Happy 55th Birthday Axl Rose (William Bruce Bailey; GUNS N’ ROSES) - February 6th, 1962

R.I.P. Robert William GARY MOORE (THIN LIZZY, SKID ROW): April 4th, 1952 – February 6th, 2011
 

Happy 67th Birthday Punky Meadows (Edwin Lionel Meadows; ANGEL) - February 6th, 1950
 

Happy 5th Birthday THERAPY?’s A Brief Crack Of Light – February 6th, 2012
 

More releases on this day: 
Happy 10th Birthday 
CAR BOMB’s Centralia – February 6th, 2007
THE END’s Elementary – February 6th, 2007
IMPIOUS’ Holy Murder Masquerade – February 6th, 2007 

Happy 5th Birthday CHIMP SPANNER’s All Roads Lead Here (EP) – February 6th, 2012

