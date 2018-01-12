Brave History January 12th, 2018 - DEEP PURPLE, ROB ZOMBIE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, LED ZEPPELIN, ALICE COOPER, APRIL WINE, MERCENARY, THE BLACK CROWES, ICED EARTH, GRAVE DIGGER, And More!
January 12, 2018, 6 hours ago
Happy 31st Birthday DEEP PURPLE's The House Of Blue Light - January 12th, 1987
Happy 53rd Birthday Robert Bartleh Cummings (ROB ZOMBIE, WHITE ZOMBIE) - January 12th, 1965
Happy 48th Birthday Zack De La Rocha (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE) - January 12th, 1970
Happy 49th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's Led Zeppelin - January 12th, 1969
Happy 48th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Love It to Death - January 12th, 1970
Happy 37th Birthday APRIL WINE's The Nature Of The Beast - January 12th, 1981
Happy 20th Birthday MERCENARY's First Breath - January 12th, 1998
Happy 18th Birthday THE BLACK CROWES’ By Your Side - January 12th, 1999
Happy 14th Birthday ICED EARTH's The Glorious Burden - January 12th, 2004
Happy 11th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Liberty Or Death - January 12th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday THERION’s Gothic Kabbalah - January 12th, 2007
Happy 7th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Elysium – January 12th, 2011
Happy 3rd Birthday WEDNESDAY 13’s Monsters Of The Universe: Come Out And Plague – January 12th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday MYGRAIN’s myGRAIN – January 12th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s …And Death Said Live – January 12th, 2013
MUTINY WITHIN’s Synchronicity – January 12th, 2013
Happy 3rd Birthday
SYLOSIS’ Dormant Heart – January 13th, 2015
THE CROWN’s Death Is Not Dead – January 13th, 2015