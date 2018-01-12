Brave History January 12th, 2018 - DEEP PURPLE, ROB ZOMBIE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, LED ZEPPELIN, ALICE COOPER, APRIL WINE, MERCENARY, THE BLACK CROWES, ICED EARTH, GRAVE DIGGER, And More!

Happy 31st Birthday DEEP PURPLE's The House Of Blue Light - January 12th, 1987



Happy 53rd Birthday Robert Bartleh Cummings (ROB ZOMBIE, WHITE ZOMBIE) - January 12th, 1965



Happy 48th Birthday Zack De La Rocha (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE) - January 12th, 1970



Happy 49th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's Led Zeppelin - January 12th, 1969



Happy 48th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Love It to Death - January 12th, 1970



Happy 37th Birthday APRIL WINE's The Nature Of The Beast - January 12th, 1981



Happy 20th Birthday MERCENARY's First Breath - January 12th, 1998



Happy 18th Birthday THE BLACK CROWES’ By Your Side - January 12th, 1999



Happy 14th Birthday ICED EARTH's The Glorious Burden - January 12th, 2004



Happy 11th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Liberty Or Death - January 12th, 2007



Happy 11th Birthday THERION’s Gothic Kabbalah - January 12th, 2007



Happy 7th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Elysium – January 12th, 2011



Happy 3rd Birthday WEDNESDAY 13’s Monsters Of The Universe: Come Out And Plague – January 12th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday MYGRAIN’s myGRAIN – January 12th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday

MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s …And Death Said Live – January 12th, 2013

MUTINY WITHIN’s Synchronicity – January 12th, 2013

Happy 3rd Birthday

SYLOSIS’ Dormant Heart – January 13th, 2015

THE CROWN’s Death Is Not Dead – January 13th, 2015