Brave History January 12th, 2020 - DEEP PURPLE, ROB ZOMBIE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, LED ZEPPELIN, ALICE COOPER, APRIL WINE, MERCENARY, THE BLACK CROWES, ICED EARTH, GRAVE DIGGER, And More!
January 12, 2020, 44 minutes ago
Happy 33rd Birthday DEEP PURPLE's The House Of Blue Light - January 12th, 1987
Happy 55th Birthday Robert Bartleh Cummings (ROB ZOMBIE, WHITE ZOMBIE) - January 12th, 1965
Happy 50th Birthday Zack De La Rocha (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE) - January 12th, 1970
Happy 51st Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's Led Zeppelin - January 12th, 1969
Happy 50th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Love It to Death - January 12th, 1970
Happy 39th Birthday APRIL WINE's The Nature Of The Beast - January 12th, 1981
Happy 22nd Birthday MERCENARY's First Breath - January 12th, 1998
Happy 20th Birthday THE BLACK CROWES’ By Your Side - January 12th, 1999
Happy 16th Birthday ICED EARTH's The Glorious Burden - January 12th, 2004
Happy 13th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Liberty Or Death - January 12th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday THERION’s Gothic Kabbalah - January 12th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Elysium – January 12th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday WEDNESDAY 13’s Monsters Of The Universe: Come Out And Plague – January 12th, 2015
Happy 2nd Birthday AVATAR’s Avatar Country – January 12th, 2018
Happy 2nd Birthday BLACK VEIL BRIDES’ Vale – January 12th, 2018
Happy 2nd Birthday CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s No Cross No Crown – January 12th, 2018
Happy 2nd Birthday LEAVES’ EYES’ Sign Of The Dragonhead – January 12th, 2018
Happy 2nd Birthday WHITE WIZZARD’s Infernal Overdrive – January 12th, 2018
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday MYGRAIN’s myGRAIN – January 12th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s …And Death Said Live – January 12th, 2013
MUTINY WITHIN’s Synchronicity – January 12th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday
SYLOSIS’ Dormant Heart – January 13th, 2015
THE CROWN’s Death Is Not Dead – January 13th, 2015
Happy 2nd Birthday:
HAMFERÐ’s Támsins likam – January 12th, 2018
HEIDEVOLK’s Vuur Van Verzet – January 12th, 2018
MYSTIC PROPHECY’s Monuments Uncovered – January 12th, 2018
TRESPASS’ Footprints In The Rock – January 12th, 2018
TY TABOR’s Alien Beans – January 12th, 2018