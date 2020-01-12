Brave History January 12th, 2020 - DEEP PURPLE, ROB ZOMBIE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, LED ZEPPELIN, ALICE COOPER, APRIL WINE, MERCENARY, THE BLACK CROWES, ICED EARTH, GRAVE DIGGER, And More!

Happy 33rd Birthday DEEP PURPLE's The House Of Blue Light - January 12th, 1987



Happy 55th Birthday Robert Bartleh Cummings (ROB ZOMBIE, WHITE ZOMBIE) - January 12th, 1965



Happy 50th Birthday Zack De La Rocha (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE) - January 12th, 1970



Happy 51st Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's Led Zeppelin - January 12th, 1969



Happy 50th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Love It to Death - January 12th, 1970



Happy 39th Birthday APRIL WINE's The Nature Of The Beast - January 12th, 1981



Happy 22nd Birthday MERCENARY's First Breath - January 12th, 1998



Happy 20th Birthday THE BLACK CROWES’ By Your Side - January 12th, 1999



Happy 16th Birthday ICED EARTH's The Glorious Burden - January 12th, 2004



Happy 13th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Liberty Or Death - January 12th, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday THERION’s Gothic Kabbalah - January 12th, 2007



Happy 9th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Elysium – January 12th, 2011



Happy 5th Birthday WEDNESDAY 13’s Monsters Of The Universe: Come Out And Plague – January 12th, 2015



Happy 2nd Birthday AVATAR’s Avatar Country – January 12th, 2018



Happy 2nd Birthday BLACK VEIL BRIDES’ Vale – January 12th, 2018



Happy 2nd Birthday CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s No Cross No Crown – January 12th, 2018



Happy 2nd Birthday LEAVES’ EYES’ Sign Of The Dragonhead – January 12th, 2018



Happy 2nd Birthday WHITE WIZZARD’s Infernal Overdrive – January 12th, 2018



More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday MYGRAIN’s myGRAIN – January 12th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday

MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s …And Death Said Live – January 12th, 2013

MUTINY WITHIN’s Synchronicity – January 12th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday

SYLOSIS’ Dormant Heart – January 13th, 2015

THE CROWN’s Death Is Not Dead – January 13th, 2015

Happy 2nd Birthday:

HAMFERÐ’s Támsins likam – January 12th, 2018

HEIDEVOLK’s Vuur Van Verzet – January 12th, 2018

MYSTIC PROPHECY’s Monuments Uncovered – January 12th, 2018

TRESPASS’ Footprints In The Rock – January 12th, 2018

TY TABOR’s Alien Beans – January 12th, 2018