Brave History January 13th, 2019 - MEGADETH, YES, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, SLAUGHTER, KREATOR, SUICIDAL ANGELS, THE CROWN, And More!

January 13, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 60th Birthday James Lomenzo (MEGADETH, WHITE LION) - January 13th, 1959

Happy 65th Birthday Trevor Charles Rabin (YES) - January 13th, 1954

Happy 38th Birthday Jason "Jay" James (BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE) - January 13th, 1981

R.I.P Timothy Patrick "Tim" Kelly (SLAUGHTER) - January 13th, 1963 – February 5th, 1998

Happy 10th Birthday KREATOR’s Hordes Of Chaos – January 13th, 2009

Happy 5th Birthday SUICIDAL ANGELS’ Divide And Conquer – January 13th, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday THE CROWN’s Death Is Not Dead – January 13th, 2015

Happy 2nd Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Healed By Metal – January 13th, 2017

Happy 2nd Birthday PAIN OF SALVATION’s In The Passing Light Of Day – January 13th, 2017

Happy 2nd Birthday SEPULTURA’s Machine Messiah – January 13th, 2017

More releases on this day:

Happy 5th Birthday THIS ENDING’s Systematic Worship (EP) – January 13th, 2014
Happy 4th Birthday SYLOSIS’ Dormant Heart – January 13th, 2015

Happy 2nd Birthday
BLACK ANVIL’s As Was – January 13th, 2017
CODE ORANGE’s Forever – January 13th, 2017
GOTTHARD’s Silver – January 13th, 2017
WOLFCHANT’s Bloodwinter – January 13th, 2017



