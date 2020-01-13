Brave History January 13th, 2020 - JAMES LOMENZO, YES, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, SLAUGHTER, KREATOR, SUICIDAL ANGELS, THE CROWN, And More!

January 13, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 61st Birthday James Lomenzo (MEGADETH, WHITE LION) - January 13th, 1959

Happy 66th Birthday Trevor Charles Rabin (YES) - January 13th, 1954

Happy 39th Birthday Jason "Jay" James (BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE) - January 13th, 1981

R.I.P Timothy Patrick "Tim" Kelly (SLAUGHTER) - January 13th, 1963 – February 5th, 1998

Happy 11th Birthday KREATOR’s Hordes Of Chaos – January 13th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday SUICIDAL ANGELS’ Divide And Conquer – January 13th, 2014

Happy 5th Birthday THE CROWN’s Death Is Not Dead – January 13th, 2015

Happy 3rd Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Healed By Metal – January 13th, 2017

Happy 3rd Birthday PAIN OF SALVATION’s In The Passing Light Of Day – January 13th, 2017

Happy 3rd Birthday SEPULTURA’s Machine Messiah – January 13th, 2017

More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday THIS ENDING’s Systematic Worship (EP) – January 13th, 2014
Happy 5th Birthday SYLOSIS’ Dormant Heart – January 13th, 2015

Happy 3rd Birthday
BLACK ANVIL’s As Was – January 13th, 2017
CODE ORANGE’s Forever – January 13th, 2017
GOTTHARD’s Silver – January 13th, 2017
WOLFCHANT’s Bloodwinter – January 13th, 2017



Featured Audio

SEPULTURA – “Isolation” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

BLEED THE SKY Premieres "Serpent"

