Brave History January 17th, 2017 - GAMMA RAY, THE ROLLING STONES, KROKUS, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, EPICA, ATREYU, MÖTLEY CRÜE, UNCLE SLAM, SENTENCED, AXEL RUDI PELL, And More!
January 17, 2017, an hour ago
Happy 54th Birthday Kai Hansen (GAMMA RAY, IRON SAVIOR, HELLOWEEN) - January 17th, 1963
Happy 68th Birthday Michael Kevin "Mick" Taylor (JOHN MAYALL’S BLUES BREAKERS, THE ROLLING STONES) - January 17th, 1949
Happy 64th Birthday Fernando Von Arb (KROKUS) - January 17th, 1953
Happy 42nd Birthday Eirik Saltroe (THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) - January 17, 1975
Happy 32nd Birthday Simone Johanna Maria Simons (EPICA) - January 17th, 1985
Happy 35th Birthday Ektor Alex Varkatzas (ATREYU) - January 17, 1982
Happy 36th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE - January 17th, 1981
Happy 22nd Birthday UNCLE SLAM's When God Dies - January 17th, 1995
Happy 17th Birthday SENTENCED's Crimson - January 17th, 2000
Happy 3rd Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s Into The Storm - January 17th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 6th Birthday
DESULTORY’s Counting Our Scars - January 17th, 2011
SILENT STREAM OF GODLESS ELEGY’s Navaz - January 17th, 2011
Happy 3rd Birthday
CHROME DIVISION’s Infernal Rock Eternal - January 17th, 2014
NASHVILLE PUSSY’s Up The Dosage - January 17th, 2014