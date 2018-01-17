Brave History January 17th, 2018 - GAMMA RAY, THE ROLLING STONES, KROKUS, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, EPICA, ATREYU, MÖTLEY CRÜE, UNCLE SLAM, SENTENCED, AXEL RUDI PELL, And More!

January 17, 2018, 7 hours ago

Happy 55th Birthday Kai Hansen (GAMMA RAY, IRON SAVIOR, HELLOWEEN) - January 17th, 1963

Happy 69th Birthday Michael Kevin "Mick" Taylor (JOHN MAYALL’S BLUES BREAKERS, THE ROLLING STONES) - January 17th, 1949

Happy 65th Birthday Fernando Von Arb (KROKUS) - January 17th, 1953

Happy 43rd Birthday Eirik Saltroe (THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) - January 17, 1975

Happy 33rd Birthday Simone Johanna Maria Simons (EPICA) - January 17th, 1985

Happy 36th Birthday Ektor Alex Varkatzas (ATREYU) - January 17, 1982

Happy 37th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE - January 17th, 1981

Happy 23rd Birthday UNCLE SLAM's When God Dies - January 17th, 1995

Happy 18th Birthday SENTENCED's Crimson - January 17th, 2000

Happy 4th Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s Into The Storm - January 17th, 2014

More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday 
DESULTORY’s Counting Our Scars - January 17th, 2011
SILENT STREAM OF GODLESS ELEGY’s Navaz - January 17th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday 
CHROME DIVISION’s Infernal Rock Eternal - January 17th, 2014
NASHVILLE PUSSY’s Up The Dosage - January 17th, 2014

