Brave History January 17th, 2018 - GAMMA RAY, THE ROLLING STONES, KROKUS, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, EPICA, ATREYU, MÖTLEY CRÜE, UNCLE SLAM, SENTENCED, AXEL RUDI PELL, And More!
January 17, 2018, 7 hours ago
Happy 55th Birthday Kai Hansen (GAMMA RAY, IRON SAVIOR, HELLOWEEN) - January 17th, 1963
Happy 69th Birthday Michael Kevin "Mick" Taylor (JOHN MAYALL’S BLUES BREAKERS, THE ROLLING STONES) - January 17th, 1949
Happy 65th Birthday Fernando Von Arb (KROKUS) - January 17th, 1953
Happy 43rd Birthday Eirik Saltroe (THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) - January 17, 1975
Happy 33rd Birthday Simone Johanna Maria Simons (EPICA) - January 17th, 1985
Happy 36th Birthday Ektor Alex Varkatzas (ATREYU) - January 17, 1982
Happy 37th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE - January 17th, 1981
Happy 23rd Birthday UNCLE SLAM's When God Dies - January 17th, 1995
Happy 18th Birthday SENTENCED's Crimson - January 17th, 2000
Happy 4th Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s Into The Storm - January 17th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday
DESULTORY’s Counting Our Scars - January 17th, 2011
SILENT STREAM OF GODLESS ELEGY’s Navaz - January 17th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday
CHROME DIVISION’s Infernal Rock Eternal - January 17th, 2014
NASHVILLE PUSSY’s Up The Dosage - January 17th, 2014