Brave History January 17th, 2018 - GAMMA RAY, THE ROLLING STONES, KROKUS, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, EPICA, ATREYU, MÖTLEY CRÜE, UNCLE SLAM, SENTENCED, AXEL RUDI PELL, And More!

Happy 55th Birthday Kai Hansen (GAMMA RAY, IRON SAVIOR, HELLOWEEN) - January 17th, 1963



Happy 69th Birthday Michael Kevin "Mick" Taylor (JOHN MAYALL’S BLUES BREAKERS, THE ROLLING STONES) - January 17th, 1949



Happy 65th Birthday Fernando Von Arb (KROKUS) - January 17th, 1953



Happy 43rd Birthday Eirik Saltroe (THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) - January 17, 1975



Happy 33rd Birthday Simone Johanna Maria Simons (EPICA) - January 17th, 1985



Happy 36th Birthday Ektor Alex Varkatzas (ATREYU) - January 17, 1982



Happy 37th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE - January 17th, 1981



Happy 23rd Birthday UNCLE SLAM's When God Dies - January 17th, 1995



Happy 18th Birthday SENTENCED's Crimson - January 17th, 2000



Happy 4th Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s Into The Storm - January 17th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday

DESULTORY’s Counting Our Scars - January 17th, 2011

SILENT STREAM OF GODLESS ELEGY’s Navaz - January 17th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday

CHROME DIVISION’s Infernal Rock Eternal - January 17th, 2014

NASHVILLE PUSSY’s Up The Dosage - January 17th, 2014