Brave History January 17th, 2019 - GAMMA RAY, THE ROLLING STONES, KROKUS, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, EPICA, ATREYU, MÖTLEY CRÜE, UNCLE SLAM, SENTENCED, AXEL RUDI PELL, And More!
January 17, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 56th Birthday Kai Hansen (GAMMA RAY, IRON SAVIOR, HELLOWEEN) - January 17th, 1963
Happy 70th Birthday Michael Kevin "Mick" Taylor (JOHN MAYALL’S BLUES BREAKERS, THE ROLLING STONES) - January 17th, 1949
Happy 66th Birthday Fernando Von Arb (KROKUS) - January 17th, 1953
Happy 44th Birthday Eirik Saltroe (THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) - January 17, 1975
Happy 34th Birthday Simone Johanna Maria Simons (EPICA) - January 17th, 1985
Happy 37th Birthday Ektor Alex Varkatzas (ATREYU) - January 17, 1982
Happy 38th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE - January 17th, 1981
Happy 24th Birthday UNCLE SLAM's When God Dies - January 17th, 1995
Happy 19th Birthday SENTENCED's Crimson - January 17th, 2000
Happy 5th Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s Into The Storm - January 17th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday
DESULTORY’s Counting Our Scars - January 17th, 2011
SILENT STREAM OF GODLESS ELEGY’s Navaz - January 17th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday
CHROME DIVISION’s Infernal Rock Eternal - January 17th, 2014
NASHVILLE PUSSY’s Up The Dosage - January 17th, 2014