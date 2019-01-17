Brave History January 17th, 2019 - GAMMA RAY, THE ROLLING STONES, KROKUS, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, EPICA, ATREYU, MÖTLEY CRÜE, UNCLE SLAM, SENTENCED, AXEL RUDI PELL, And More!

January 17, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities gamma ray the rolling stones krokus theatre of tragedy epica atreyu motley crue uncle slam sentenced axel rudi pell

Brave History January 17th, 2019 - GAMMA RAY, THE ROLLING STONES, KROKUS, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, EPICA, ATREYU, MÖTLEY CRÜE, UNCLE SLAM, SENTENCED, AXEL RUDI PELL, And More!

Happy 56th Birthday Kai Hansen (GAMMA RAY, IRON SAVIOR, HELLOWEEN) - January 17th, 1963

Happy 70th Birthday Michael Kevin "Mick" Taylor (JOHN MAYALL’S BLUES BREAKERS, THE ROLLING STONES) - January 17th, 1949

Happy 66th Birthday Fernando Von Arb (KROKUS) - January 17th, 1953

Happy 44th Birthday Eirik Saltroe (THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) - January 17, 1975

Happy 34th Birthday Simone Johanna Maria Simons (EPICA) - January 17th, 1985

Happy 37th Birthday Ektor Alex Varkatzas (ATREYU) - January 17, 1982

Happy 38th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE - January 17th, 1981

Happy 24th Birthday UNCLE SLAM's When God Dies - January 17th, 1995

Happy 19th Birthday SENTENCED's Crimson - January 17th, 2000

Happy 5th Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s Into The Storm - January 17th, 2014

More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday 
DESULTORY’s Counting Our Scars - January 17th, 2011
SILENT STREAM OF GODLESS ELEGY’s Navaz - January 17th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday 
CHROME DIVISION’s Infernal Rock Eternal - January 17th, 2014
NASHVILLE PUSSY’s Up The Dosage - January 17th, 2014



Featured Audio

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

Featured Video

FALLLEN LEGION Premieres "Monster Reborn"

FALLLEN LEGION Premieres "Monster Reborn"

Latest Reviews