Brave History January 17th, 2020 - GAMMA RAY, THE ROLLING STONES, KROKUS, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, EPICA, ATREYU, MÖTLEY CRÜE, UNCLE SLAM, SENTENCED, AXEL RUDI PELL, And More!

Happy 57th Birthday Kai Hansen (GAMMA RAY, IRON SAVIOR, HELLOWEEN) - January 17th, 1963



Happy 71st Birthday Michael Kevin "Mick" Taylor (JOHN MAYALL’S BLUES BREAKERS, THE ROLLING STONES) - January 17th, 1949



Happy 67th Birthday Fernando Von Arb (KROKUS) - January 17th, 1953



Happy 45th Birthday Eirik Saltroe (THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) - January 17, 1975



Happy 35th Birthday Simone Johanna Maria Simons (EPICA) - January 17th, 1985



Happy 38th Birthday Ektor Alex Varkatzas (ATREYU) - January 17, 1982



Happy 39th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE - January 17th, 1981



Happy 25th Birthday UNCLE SLAM's When God Dies - January 17th, 1995



Happy 20th Birthday SENTENCED's Crimson - January 17th, 2000



Happy 6th Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s Into The Storm - January 17th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday

DESULTORY’s Counting Our Scars - January 17th, 2011

SILENT STREAM OF GODLESS ELEGY’s Navaz - January 17th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday

CHROME DIVISION’s Infernal Rock Eternal - January 17th, 2014

NASHVILLE PUSSY’s Up The Dosage - January 17th, 2014