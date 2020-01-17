Brave History January 17th, 2020 - GAMMA RAY, THE ROLLING STONES, KROKUS, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, EPICA, ATREYU, MÖTLEY CRÜE, UNCLE SLAM, SENTENCED, AXEL RUDI PELL, And More!
January 17, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 57th Birthday Kai Hansen (GAMMA RAY, IRON SAVIOR, HELLOWEEN) - January 17th, 1963
Happy 71st Birthday Michael Kevin "Mick" Taylor (JOHN MAYALL’S BLUES BREAKERS, THE ROLLING STONES) - January 17th, 1949
Happy 67th Birthday Fernando Von Arb (KROKUS) - January 17th, 1953
Happy 45th Birthday Eirik Saltroe (THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) - January 17, 1975
Happy 35th Birthday Simone Johanna Maria Simons (EPICA) - January 17th, 1985
Happy 38th Birthday Ektor Alex Varkatzas (ATREYU) - January 17, 1982
Happy 39th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE - January 17th, 1981
Happy 25th Birthday UNCLE SLAM's When God Dies - January 17th, 1995
Happy 20th Birthday SENTENCED's Crimson - January 17th, 2000
Happy 6th Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s Into The Storm - January 17th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday
DESULTORY’s Counting Our Scars - January 17th, 2011
SILENT STREAM OF GODLESS ELEGY’s Navaz - January 17th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday
CHROME DIVISION’s Infernal Rock Eternal - January 17th, 2014
NASHVILLE PUSSY’s Up The Dosage - January 17th, 2014