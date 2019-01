Brave History January 18th, 2019 - AC/DC, FERGIE FREDERIKSEN, THE BLACK CROWES, KING'S X, HELIX, HELLOWEEN, And More!

Happy 31st Birthday AC/DC’s Blow Up Your Video - January 18th, 1988



R.I.P. Dennis Hardy "Fergie" Frederiksen (TRILLION, ANGEL, LE ROUX, TOTO, SURVIVOR) - May 15th, 1951 – January 18th, 2014



Happy 46th Birthday Luther Andrews Dickinson (THE BLACK CROWES) - January 18th, 1973



Happy 25th Birthday KING'S X's Dogman - January 18th, 1994



Happy 8th Birthday HELIX’ Smash Hits....Unplugged! - January 18th, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s Straight Out Of Hell - January 18th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday

ABIGOR’s Time Is The Sulphur In The Veins Of The Saint - January 18th, 2010

SHINING’s Blackjazz - January 18th, 2010

VALKYRJA’s Contamination - January 18th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday TIMES OF GRACE’s The Hymn Of A Broken Man - January 18th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday

BLOCKHEADS’s The World Is Dead - January 18th, 2013

NIGHTFALL’s Cassiopeia - January 18th, 2013

ROTTEN SOUND’s Species At War - January 18th, 2013

SAILLE’s Ritu - January 18th, 2013