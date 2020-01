Brave History January 1st, 2020 - ANTHRAX, JUDAS PRIEST, BAD COMPANY, AMBERIAN DAWN, PITCHSHIFTER, FU MANCHU, And More!

January 1, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 33rd Birthday ANTHRAX’s I’m The Man EP – January 1st, 1987



Happy 40th Birthday‬ ‪Richie‬ ‪Faulkner‬ (JUDAS PRIEST) - January 1st, 1980



R.I.P. Raymond "Boz" Burrell (BAD COMPANY, KING CRIMSON): January 1st, 1946 – September 21st, 2006



R.I.P. Tommi Kuri (AMBERIAN DAWN): January 10th, 1974 – January 1st, 2015



Happy 29th Birthday PITCHSHIFTER’s Industrial - January 1st, 1991



Happy 25th Birthday FU MANCHU's Daredevil - January 1st, 1995



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday UNIVERSUM’s Mortuus Machina - January 1st, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday

OBLIVION’s Called To Rise - January 1st, 2013

SUBTERRANEAN MASQUERADE’s Home - January 1st, 2013