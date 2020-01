Brave History January 21st, 2020 - BON JOVI, TARJA, UGLY KID JOE, LOUDNESS, MOTÖRHEAD, And More!

January 21, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 36th Birthday BON JOVI's Bon Jovi - January 21st, 1984



Happy 60th Birthday Mike Terrana (TARJA, RAGE) − January 21st, 1960



Happy 55th Birthday Cordell Crockett (UGLY KID JOE) - January 21st, 1965



Happy 37th Birthday LOUDNESS’ The Law Of Devil’s Land – January 21st, 1983



Happy 35th Birthday LOUDNESS' Thunder In The East - January 21st, 1985



Happy 29th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's 1916 - January 21st, 1991



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday TOKYO BLADE’s Live In Germany - January 21st, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday

SIRENIA’s The Enigma Of Life - January 21st, 2011

MR. BIG’s What If… - January 21st, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday

FEN’s Dustwalker - January 21st, 2013

THE PROPHECY’s Salvation - January 21st, 2013

RIVERSIDE’s Shrine Of New Generation Slaves - January 21st, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday

ALCEST’s Shelter - January 21st, 2014

THROWDOWN’s Intolerance - January 21st, 2014