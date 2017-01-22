Brave History January 22nd, 2017 - JOURNEY, GUNS N' ROSES, L.A. GUNS, ORIANTHI, RIOT, STRATOVARIUS, DESTRUCTION, PAIN OF SALVATION, ROTTING CHRIST, BYZANTINE, VOIVOD, DARK FORTRESS, HOLY GRAIL, WITHIN TEMPTATION, ABBATH, MEGADETH, And More!

January 22, 2017, an hour ago

Brave History January 22nd, 2017 - JOURNEY, GUNS N' ROSES, L.A. GUNS, ORIANTHI, RIOT, STRATOVARIUS, DESTRUCTION, PAIN OF SALVATION, ROTTING CHRIST, BYZANTINE, VOIVOD, DARK FORTRESS, HOLY GRAIL, WITHIN TEMPTATION, ABBATH, MEGADETH, And More!

Happy 68th Birthday Stephen Ray "Steve" Perry (JOURNEY) - January 22nd, 1949

Happy 61st Birthday Steve Riley (L.A. GUNS, W.A.S.P.) − January 22nd, 1956

Happy 52nd Birthday Steven Adler (ADLER, ADLER'S APPETITE, GUNS N' ROSES) - January 22nd, 1965

Happy 32nd Birthday Orianthi Panagaris (ALICE COOPER, MICHAEL JACKSON) - January 22nd, 1985

R.I.P. Rhett Forrester (RIOT): September 22nd, 1956 – January 22nd, 1994

Happy 14th Birthday STRATOVARIUS' Elements, Pt. 1 - January 22nd, 2003

Happy 10th Birthday DESTRUCTION’s Thrash Anthems - January 22nd, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday PAIN OF SALVATION’s Scarsick - January 22nd, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday ROTTING CHRIST’s Theogonia - January 22nd, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday BYZANTINE’s Oblivion Beckons - January 22nd, 2008

Happy 4th Birthday VOIVOD’s Target Earth - January 22nd, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday DARK FORTRESS’ Ylem - January 22nd, 2010

Happy 4th Birthday HOLY GRAIL’s Ride The Void - January 22nd, 2013
 

Happy 3rd Birthday WITHIN TEMPTATION’s Hydra - January 22nd, 2014

Happy 1st Birthday ABBATH’s Abbath – January 22nd, 2016

Happy 1st Birthday BORKNAGAR’s Winter Thrice – January 22nd, 2016

Happy 1st Birthday MEGADETH’s Dystopia – January 22nd, 2016

Happy 1st Birthday RAGE’s My Way (EP) – January 22nd, 2016

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday THE RED DEATH’s Godmakers - January 22nd, 2008

Happy 7th Birthday 
NODE’s In The End Everything Is A Gag - January 22nd, 2010
ORDEN OGAN’s Easton Hope - January 22nd, 2010

Happy 4th Birthday 
CRASHDÏET’s The Savage Playground - January 22nd, 2013
LOVE AND DEATH’s Between Here & Lost - January 22nd, 2013
LIGHTNING SWORDS OF DEATH’s Baphometic Chaosium - January 22nd, 2013

Happy 1st Birthday THE RESISTANCE’s Coup De Grace – January 22nd, 2016

GRAVE DIGGER - "Healed By Metal" (Napalm)

MYSTIC-FORCE, SHIFT Founder RICH DAVIS Releases “Faceless” Video

