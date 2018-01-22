Brave History January 22nd, 2018 - JOURNEY, GUNS N' ROSES, L.A. GUNS, ORIANTHI, RIOT, STRATOVARIUS, DESTRUCTION, PAIN OF SALVATION, ROTTING CHRIST, VOIVOD, DARK FORTRESS, WITHIN TEMPTATION, ABBATH, MEGADETH, And More!
January 22, 2018, 7 hours ago
Happy 69th Birthday Stephen Ray "Steve" Perry (JOURNEY) - January 22nd, 1949
Happy 62nd Birthday Steve Riley (L.A. GUNS, W.A.S.P.) − January 22nd, 1956
Happy 53rd Birthday Steven Adler (ADLER, ADLER'S APPETITE, GUNS N' ROSES) - January 22nd, 1965
Happy 33rd Birthday Orianthi Panagaris (ALICE COOPER, MICHAEL JACKSON) - January 22nd, 1985
R.I.P. Rhett Forrester (RIOT): September 22nd, 1956 – January 22nd, 1994
Happy 15th Birthday STRATOVARIUS' Elements, Pt. 1 - January 22nd, 2003
Happy 11th Birthday DESTRUCTION’s Thrash Anthems - January 22nd, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday PAIN OF SALVATION’s Scarsick - January 22nd, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday ROTTING CHRIST’s Theogonia - January 22nd, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday BYZANTINE’s Oblivion Beckons - January 22nd, 2008
Happy 5th Birthday VOIVOD’s Target Earth - January 22nd, 2013
Happy 8th Birthday DARK FORTRESS’ Ylem - January 22nd, 2010
Happy 5th Birthday HOLY GRAIL’s Ride The Void - January 22nd, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday WITHIN TEMPTATION’s Hydra - January 22nd, 2014
Happy 2nd Birthday ABBATH’s Abbath – January 22nd, 2016
Happy 2nd Birthday BORKNAGAR’s Winter Thrice – January 22nd, 2016
Happy 2nd Birthday MEGADETH’s Dystopia – January 22nd, 2016
Happy 2nd Birthday RAGE’s My Way (EP) – January 22nd, 2016
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday THE RED DEATH’s Godmakers - January 22nd, 2008
Happy 8th Birthday
NODE’s In The End Everything Is A Gag - January 22nd, 2010
ORDEN OGAN’s Easton Hope - January 22nd, 2010
Happy 5th Birthday
CRASHDÏET’s The Savage Playground - January 22nd, 2013
LOVE AND DEATH’s Between Here & Lost - January 22nd, 2013
LIGHTNING SWORDS OF DEATH’s Baphometic Chaosium - January 22nd, 2013
Happy 2nd Birthday THE RESISTANCE’s Coup De Grace – January 22nd, 2016