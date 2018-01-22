Brave History January 22nd, 2018 - JOURNEY, GUNS N' ROSES, L.A. GUNS, ORIANTHI, RIOT, STRATOVARIUS, DESTRUCTION, PAIN OF SALVATION, ROTTING CHRIST, VOIVOD, DARK FORTRESS, WITHIN TEMPTATION, ABBATH, MEGADETH, And More!

Happy 69th Birthday Stephen Ray "Steve" Perry (JOURNEY) - January 22nd, 1949



Happy 62nd Birthday Steve Riley (L.A. GUNS, W.A.S.P.) − January 22nd, 1956



Happy 53rd Birthday Steven Adler (ADLER, ADLER'S APPETITE, GUNS N' ROSES) - January 22nd, 1965



Happy 33rd Birthday Orianthi Panagaris (ALICE COOPER, MICHAEL JACKSON) - January 22nd, 1985



R.I.P. Rhett Forrester (RIOT): September 22nd, 1956 – January 22nd, 1994



Happy 15th Birthday STRATOVARIUS' Elements, Pt. 1 - January 22nd, 2003



Happy 11th Birthday DESTRUCTION’s Thrash Anthems - January 22nd, 2007



Happy 11th Birthday PAIN OF SALVATION’s Scarsick - January 22nd, 2007



Happy 11th Birthday ROTTING CHRIST’s Theogonia - January 22nd, 2007



Happy 10th Birthday BYZANTINE’s Oblivion Beckons - January 22nd, 2008



Happy 5th Birthday VOIVOD’s Target Earth - January 22nd, 2013



Happy 8th Birthday DARK FORTRESS’ Ylem - January 22nd, 2010



Happy 5th Birthday HOLY GRAIL’s Ride The Void - January 22nd, 2013



Happy 4th Birthday WITHIN TEMPTATION’s Hydra - January 22nd, 2014



Happy 2nd Birthday ABBATH’s Abbath – January 22nd, 2016



Happy 2nd Birthday BORKNAGAR’s Winter Thrice – January 22nd, 2016



Happy 2nd Birthday MEGADETH’s Dystopia – January 22nd, 2016



Happy 2nd Birthday RAGE’s My Way (EP) – January 22nd, 2016



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday THE RED DEATH’s Godmakers - January 22nd, 2008

Happy 8th Birthday

NODE’s In The End Everything Is A Gag - January 22nd, 2010

ORDEN OGAN’s Easton Hope - January 22nd, 2010

Happy 5th Birthday

CRASHDÏET’s The Savage Playground - January 22nd, 2013

LOVE AND DEATH’s Between Here & Lost - January 22nd, 2013

LIGHTNING SWORDS OF DEATH’s Baphometic Chaosium - January 22nd, 2013

Happy 2nd Birthday THE RESISTANCE’s Coup De Grace – January 22nd, 2016