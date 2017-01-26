Brave History January 26th, 2017 - VAN HALEN, CINDERELLA, MOUNTAIN, LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM, DEEP PURPLE, DAVID LEE ROTH, DIO, NAPALM DEATH, NEVERMORE, APOCALYPTICA, FOZZY, And More!

Happy 62nd Birthday Eddie Van Halen (VAN HALEN) - January 26th, 1955



Happy 56th Birthday Tom Keifer (CINDERELLA) - January 26th, 1961



Happy 69th Birthday Corky Laing (MOUNTAIN, WEST BRUCE & LAING) - January 26th, 1948



Happy 41st Birthday William Adler (LAMB OF GOD) - January 26th, 1976



Happy 31st Birthday Matt Heafy (TRIVIUM) - January 26th, 1986



Happy 44th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Who Do We Think We Are - January 26th, 1973



Happy 29th Birthday DAVID LEE ROTH's Skyscraper - January 26th, 1988



Happy 23rd Birthday DIO's Strange Highways - January 26th, 1994



Happy 18th Birthday NAPALM DEATH's Words From The Exit Wound - January 26th, 1999



Happy 18th Birthday NEVERMORE's Dreaming Neon Black - January 26th, 1999



Happy 7th Birthday APOCALYPTICA’s MAG: S.V.E.R. – January 26th, 2010



Happy 7th Birthday FOZZY’s Chasing The Grail – January 26th, 2010



Happy 7th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ Live At The Olympic Auditorium (DVD) – January 26th, 2010



Happy 6th Birthday HIBRIA’s Blind Ride – January 26th, 2011



Happy 2nd Birthday NAPALM DEATH’s Apex Predator – Easy Meat – January 26th, 2015



Happy 2nd Birthday U.D.O.’s Decadent – January 26th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday SCARVE’s Irradiant – January 26th, 2004

Happy 7th Birthday

ARCHITECTS’ Hollow Crown – January 26th, 2009

DARK MOOR’s Autumnal – January 26th, 2009

EPHEL DUATH’s Through My Dog’s Eyes – January 26th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday

GREELEY ESTATES’ No Rain, No Rainbow – January 26th, 2010

LIVING SACRIFICE’s The Infinite Order – January 26th, 2010

Happy 5th Birthday

BATTLELORE’s Doombound – January 26th, 2011

POWER QUEST’s Blood Alliance – January 26th, 2011

Happy 1st Birthday ARMAGEDDON’s Captivity & Devourment – January 26th, 2015