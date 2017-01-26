Brave History January 26th, 2017 - VAN HALEN, CINDERELLA, MOUNTAIN, LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM, DEEP PURPLE, DAVID LEE ROTH, DIO, NAPALM DEATH, NEVERMORE, APOCALYPTICA, FOZZY, And More!
January 26, 2017, 7 minutes ago
Happy 62nd Birthday Eddie Van Halen (VAN HALEN) - January 26th, 1955
Happy 56th Birthday Tom Keifer (CINDERELLA) - January 26th, 1961
Happy 69th Birthday Corky Laing (MOUNTAIN, WEST BRUCE & LAING) - January 26th, 1948
Happy 41st Birthday William Adler (LAMB OF GOD) - January 26th, 1976
Happy 31st Birthday Matt Heafy (TRIVIUM) - January 26th, 1986
Happy 44th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Who Do We Think We Are - January 26th, 1973
Happy 29th Birthday DAVID LEE ROTH's Skyscraper - January 26th, 1988
Happy 23rd Birthday DIO's Strange Highways - January 26th, 1994
Happy 18th Birthday NAPALM DEATH's Words From The Exit Wound - January 26th, 1999
Happy 18th Birthday NEVERMORE's Dreaming Neon Black - January 26th, 1999
Happy 7th Birthday APOCALYPTICA’s MAG: S.V.E.R. – January 26th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday FOZZY’s Chasing The Grail – January 26th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ Live At The Olympic Auditorium (DVD) – January 26th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday HIBRIA’s Blind Ride – January 26th, 2011
Happy 2nd Birthday NAPALM DEATH’s Apex Predator – Easy Meat – January 26th, 2015
Happy 2nd Birthday U.D.O.’s Decadent – January 26th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday SCARVE’s Irradiant – January 26th, 2004
Happy 7th Birthday
ARCHITECTS’ Hollow Crown – January 26th, 2009
DARK MOOR’s Autumnal – January 26th, 2009
EPHEL DUATH’s Through My Dog’s Eyes – January 26th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday
GREELEY ESTATES’ No Rain, No Rainbow – January 26th, 2010
LIVING SACRIFICE’s The Infinite Order – January 26th, 2010
Happy 5th Birthday
BATTLELORE’s Doombound – January 26th, 2011
POWER QUEST’s Blood Alliance – January 26th, 2011
Happy 1st Birthday ARMAGEDDON’s Captivity & Devourment – January 26th, 2015