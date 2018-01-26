Brave History January 26th, 2018 - VAN HALEN, CINDERELLA, MOUNTAIN, LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM, DEEP PURPLE, DAVID LEE ROTH, DIO, NAPALM DEATH, NEVERMORE, APOCALYPTICA, FOZZY, And More!

Happy 63rd Birthday Eddie Van Halen (VAN HALEN) - January 26th, 1955



Happy 57th Birthday Tom Keifer (CINDERELLA) - January 26th, 1961



Happy 70th Birthday Corky Laing (MOUNTAIN, WEST BRUCE & LAING) - January 26th, 1948



Happy 42nd Birthday William Adler (LAMB OF GOD) - January 26th, 1976



Happy 32nd Birthday Matt Heafy (TRIVIUM) - January 26th, 1986



Happy 45th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Who Do We Think We Are - January 26th, 1973



Happy 30th Birthday DAVID LEE ROTH's Skyscraper - January 26th, 1988



Happy 24th Birthday DIO's Strange Highways - January 26th, 1994



Happy 19th Birthday NAPALM DEATH's Words From The Exit Wound - January 26th, 1999



Happy 19th Birthday NEVERMORE's Dreaming Neon Black - January 26th, 1999



Happy 8th Birthday APOCALYPTICA’s MAG: S.V.E.R. – January 26th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday FOZZY’s Chasing The Grail – January 26th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ Live At The Olympic Auditorium (DVD) – January 26th, 2010



Happy 7th Birthday HIBRIA’s Blind Ride – January 26th, 2011



Happy 3rd Birthday NAPALM DEATH’s Apex Predator – Easy Meat – January 26th, 2015



Happy 3rd Birthday U.D.O.’s Decadent – January 26th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday SCARVE’s Irradiant – January 26th, 2004

Happy 8th Birthday

ARCHITECTS’ Hollow Crown – January 26th, 2009

DARK MOOR’s Autumnal – January 26th, 2009

EPHEL DUATH’s Through My Dog’s Eyes – January 26th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday

GREELEY ESTATES’ No Rain, No Rainbow – January 26th, 2010

LIVING SACRIFICE’s The Infinite Order – January 26th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday

BATTLELORE’s Doombound – January 26th, 2011

POWER QUEST’s Blood Alliance – January 26th, 2011

Happy 2nd Birthday ARMAGEDDON’s Captivity & Devourment – January 26th, 2015