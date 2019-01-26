Brave History January 26th, 2019 - VAN HALEN, CINDERELLA, MOUNTAIN, LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM, DEEP PURPLE, DAVID LEE ROTH, DIO, NAPALM DEATH, NEVERMORE, APOCALYPTICA, FOZZY, And More!
January 26, 2019, 15 minutes ago
Happy 64th Birthday Eddie Van Halen (VAN HALEN) - January 26th, 1955
Happy 58th Birthday Tom Keifer (CINDERELLA) - January 26th, 1961
Happy 71st Birthday Corky Laing (MOUNTAIN, WEST BRUCE & LAING) - January 26th, 1948
Happy 43rd Birthday William Adler (LAMB OF GOD) - January 26th, 1976
Happy 33rd Birthday Matt Heafy (TRIVIUM) - January 26th, 1986
Happy 46th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Who Do We Think We Are - January 26th, 1973
Happy 31st Birthday DAVID LEE ROTH's Skyscraper - January 26th, 1988
Happy 25th Birthday DIO's Strange Highways - January 26th, 1994
Happy 20th Birthday NAPALM DEATH's Words From The Exit Wound - January 26th, 1999
Happy 20th Birthday NEVERMORE's Dreaming Neon Black - January 26th, 1999
Happy 9th Birthday APOCALYPTICA’s MAG: S.V.E.R. – January 26th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday FOZZY’s Chasing The Grail – January 26th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ Live At The Olympic Auditorium (DVD) – January 26th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday HIBRIA’s Blind Ride – January 26th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday NAPALM DEATH’s Apex Predator – Easy Meat – January 26th, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday U.D.O.’s Decadent – January 26th, 2015
Happy 1st Birthday LOUDNESS’ Rise To Glory – January 26th, 2018
Happy 1st Birthday MACHINE HEAD’s Catharsis – January 26th, 2018
Happy 1st Birthday TRIBULATION’s Down Below – January 26th, 2018
More releases on this day:
Happy 14th Birthday SCARVE’s Irradiant – January 26th, 2004
Happy 9th Birthday
ARCHITECTS’ Hollow Crown – January 26th, 2009
DARK MOOR’s Autumnal – January 26th, 2009
EPHEL DUATH’s Through My Dog’s Eyes – January 26th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday
GREELEY ESTATES’ No Rain, No Rainbow – January 26th, 2010
LIVING SACRIFICE’s The Infinite Order – January 26th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday
BATTLELORE’s Doombound – January 26th, 2011
POWER QUEST’s Blood Alliance – January 26th, 2011
Happy 3rd Birthday ARMAGEDDON’s Captivity & Devourment – January 26th, 2015
Happy 1st Birthday
AGRIMONIA’s Awaken – January 26th, 2018
HÄMATOM’s Bestie der Freiheit – January 26th, 2018
IN VAIN’s Currents – January 26th, 2018
LABYRINTH’s Return To Live – January 26th, 2018
NEW YEARS DAY’s Diary Of A Creep (EP) – January 26th, 2018
ORPHANED LAND’s Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs – January 26th, 2018
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS’ The Age Of Absurdity – January 26th, 2018
PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS’ Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue – January 26th, 2018
THE POODLES’ Prisma – January 26th, 2018
PORTAL’s Ion – January 26th, 2018
SLEEPING GIANT’s I Am – January 26th, 2018