Brave History January 26th, 2020 - VAN HALEN, CINDERELLA, MOUNTAIN, LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM, DEEP PURPLE, DAVID LEE ROTH, DIO, NAPALM DEATH, NEVERMORE, APOCALYPTICA, FOZZY, And More!
January 26, 2020, 2 hours ago
Happy 65th Birthday Eddie Van Halen (VAN HALEN) - January 26th, 1955
Happy 59th Birthday Tom Keifer (CINDERELLA) - January 26th, 1961
Happy 72nd Birthday Corky Laing (MOUNTAIN, WEST BRUCE & LAING) - January 26th, 1948
Happy 44th Birthday William Adler (LAMB OF GOD) - January 26th, 1976
Happy 34th Birthday Matt Heafy (TRIVIUM) - January 26th, 1986
Happy 47th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Who Do We Think We Are - January 26th, 1973
Happy 32nd Birthday DAVID LEE ROTH's Skyscraper - January 26th, 1988
Happy 26th Birthday DIO's Strange Highways - January 26th, 1994
Happy 21st Birthday NAPALM DEATH's Words From The Exit Wound - January 26th, 1999
Happy 21st Birthday NEVERMORE's Dreaming Neon Black - January 26th, 1999
Happy 10th Birthday APOCALYPTICA’s MAG: S.V.E.R. – January 26th, 2010
Happy 10th Birthday FOZZY’s Chasing The Grail – January 26th, 2010
Happy 10th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ Live At The Olympic Auditorium (DVD) – January 26th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday HIBRIA’s Blind Ride – January 26th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday NAPALM DEATH’s Apex Predator – Easy Meat – January 26th, 2015
Happy 5th Birthday U.D.O.’s Decadent – January 26th, 2015
Happy 2nd Birthday LOUDNESS’ Rise To Glory – January 26th, 2018
Happy 2nd Birthday MACHINE HEAD’s Catharsis – January 26th, 2018
Happy 2nd Birthday TRIBULATION’s Down Below – January 26th, 2018
More releases on this day:
Happy 15th Birthday SCARVE’s Irradiant – January 26th, 2004
Happy 10th Birthday
ARCHITECTS’ Hollow Crown – January 26th, 2009
DARK MOOR’s Autumnal – January 26th, 2009
EPHEL DUATH’s Through My Dog’s Eyes – January 26th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday
GREELEY ESTATES’ No Rain, No Rainbow – January 26th, 2010
LIVING SACRIFICE’s The Infinite Order – January 26th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday
BATTLELORE’s Doombound – January 26th, 2011
POWER QUEST’s Blood Alliance – January 26th, 2011
Happy 3rd Birthday ARMAGEDDON’s Captivity & Devourment – January 26th, 2015
Happy 1st Birthday
AGRIMONIA’s Awaken – January 26th, 2018
HÄMATOM’s Bestie der Freiheit – January 26th, 2018
IN VAIN’s Currents – January 26th, 2018
LABYRINTH’s Return To Live – January 26th, 2018
NEW YEARS DAY’s Diary Of A Creep (EP) – January 26th, 2018
ORPHANED LAND’s Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs – January 26th, 2018
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS’ The Age Of Absurdity – January 26th, 2018
PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS’ Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue – January 26th, 2018
THE POODLES’ Prisma – January 26th, 2018
PORTAL’s Ion – January 26th, 2018
SLEEPING GIANT’s I Am – January 26th, 2018