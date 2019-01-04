Brave History January 4th, 2019 - JUDAS PRIEST, L.A. GUNS, THE DOORS, THIN LIZZY, TYPE O NEGATIVE, VIRGIN STEELE, PRETTY MAIDS, And More!

January 4, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 35th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Defenders Of The Faith - January 4th, 1984



Happy 31st Birthday L.A. GUNS’ L.A. Guns - January 4th, 1988



Happy 52nd Birthday THE DOORS’ The Doors - January 4th, 1967



R.I.P. Philip Parris "Phil" Lynott (THIN LIZZY): August 20th, 1949 – January 4th, 1986



R.I.P. Peter “Steele” Thomas Ratajczyk (TYPE O NEGATIVE): January 4th, 1962 – April 14th, 2010



Happy 58th Birthday David DeFeis (VIRGIN STEELE) - January 4th, 1961



Happy 55th Birthday Michael Fast (PRETTY MAIDS) − January 4th, 1964



More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday TEXTURES’ Extracts 2004 - 2009 - January 4th, 2010