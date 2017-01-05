Brave History January 5th, 2017 - SAXON, REO SPEEDWAGON, ANVIL, L.A. GUNS, DANGER DANGER, RATT, AEROSMITH, VREID, And MARC RIZZO!

Happy 66th Birthday Peter Rodney "Biff" Byford (SAXON) - January 5th, 1951

Happy 63rd Birthday Bryan Keith Hitt (REO SPEEDWAGON) - January 5th, 1954

Happy 51st Birthday Dave Allison (ANVIL) - January 5th, 1956

 

Happy 55th Birthday Kelly Nickels (L.A. GUNS, FASTER PUSSYCAT) - January 5th, 1962

Happy 53rd Birthday Ted Poley (DANGER DANGER) - January 5th, 1964

Happy 48th Birthday Robbie Crane (RATT, LYNCH MOB) − January 5th, 1969

Happy 44th Birthday AEROSMITH's Aerosmith - January 5th, 1973 

Happy 8th Birthday VREID’s Milorg – January 5th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday MARC RIZZO’s Legionnaire – January 5th, 2010

