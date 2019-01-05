Brave History January 5th, 2019 - AEROSMITH, REO SPEEDWAGON, ANVIL, L.A. GUNS, DANGER DANGER, RATT, VREID, And MARC RIZZO!

January 5, 2019, 2 hours ago

Happy 46th Birthday AEROSMITH's Aerosmith - January 5th, 1973 

Happy 65th Birthday Bryan Keith Hitt (REO SPEEDWAGON) - January 5th, 1954

Happy 53rd Birthday Dave Allison (ANVIL) - January 5th, 1956

 

Happy 57th Birthday Kelly Nickels (L.A. GUNS, FASTER PUSSYCAT) - January 5th, 1962

Happy 55th Birthday Ted Poley (DANGER DANGER) - January 5th, 1964

Happy 50th Birthday Robbie Crane (RATT, LYNCH MOB) − January 5th, 1969

Happy 10th Birthday VREID’s Milorg – January 5th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday MARC RIZZO’s Legionnaire – January 5th, 2010



