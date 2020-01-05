Brave History January 5th, 2020 - AEROSMITH, REO SPEEDWAGON, ANVIL, L.A. GUNS, DANGER DANGER, RATT, VREID, And MARC RIZZO!
January 5, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 47th Birthday AEROSMITH's Aerosmith - January 5th, 1973
Happy 66th Birthday Bryan Keith Hitt (REO SPEEDWAGON) - January 5th, 1954
Happy 54th Birthday Dave Allison (ANVIL) - January 5th, 1956
Happy 58th Birthday Kelly Nickels (L.A. GUNS, FASTER PUSSYCAT) - January 5th, 1962
Happy 56th Birthday Ted Poley (DANGER DANGER) - January 5th, 1964
Happy 51st Birthday Robbie Crane (RATT, LYNCH MOB) − January 5th, 1969
Happy 11th Birthday VREID’s Milorg – January 5th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday MARC RIZZO’s Legionnaire – January 5th, 2010