Brave History January 6th, 2017 - AC/DC, LIVING COLOUR, TRIXTER, KITTIE, PINK FLOYD, ANTHRAX, ICED EARTH, JAMES LABRIE And More!

Happy 64th Birthday Malcolm Young (AC/DC) − January 6th, 1953



Happy 57th Birthday - Muzz Skillings (LIVING COLOUR) - January 6th, 1960



Happy 50th Birthday Pete Loran (TRIXTER) − January 6th, 1967



Happy 35th Birthday Morgan Lander (KITTIE) - January 6th, 1982



R.I.P. SYD BARRETT (PINK FLOYD) − January 6th, 1946 – July 7th, 2006



R.I.P. Nicole Bogner (VISIONS OF ATLANTIS) – March 22nd 1984 – January 6th 2012



Happy 33rd Birthday ANTHRAX’ Fistful Of Metal - January 6th, 1984



Happy 3rd Birthday ICED EARTH’s Plagues Of Babylon – January 6th, 2014



Happy 3rd Birthday JAMES LABRIE’s I Will Not Break – January 6th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday DESTROY DESTROY DESTROY’s Battle Sluts – January 6th, 2009

Happy 5th Birthday ALCEST’s Les Voyages de l’Ame – January 6th, 2012